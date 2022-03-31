‘The Last Days’ Are Here, Remember the Devil Wants You to Lose Your Moral Integrity, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“The Last Days” Are Here! – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Remember, the Devil Wants You to Lose Your Moral Integrity – Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing +1

Ecclesiastical Architect and Benedictine Monk: Father Michael McInerney, O.S.B. – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Should Every Man Build a Library (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

The Marian Option: More Relevant Than Ever – Carrie Gress, Ph.D. at Theology of Home Blog

Making Difficult, Life-Changing Decisions – Rocio Hermes at Blessed Is She

Envy – The Only Sin With No Pleasure – Mark Watney at Dappled Things

Crises in Catechesis – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Justice and War in Ukraine—Part II: What Putin Wants – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Mary: I Asked for the First Saturdays and They Never Heeded My Request – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

The Liturgy Wars – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

