National Catholic Register News

‘The Last Days’ Are Here, Remember the Devil Wants You to Lose Your Moral Integrity, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jesus in the Transfiguration Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Paul Wellauer from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
“The Last Days” Are Here! – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Remember, the Devil Wants You to Lose Your Moral Integrity – Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing +1

Ecclesiastical Architect and Benedictine Monk: Father Michael McInerney, O.S.B. – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Should Every Man Build a Library (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

The Marian Option: More Relevant Than Ever – Carrie Gress, Ph.D. at Theology of Home Blog

Making Difficult, Life-Changing Decisions – Rocio Hermes at Blessed Is She

Envy – The Only Sin With No Pleasure – Mark Watney at Dappled Things

Crises in Catechesis – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Justice and War in Ukraine—Part II: What Putin Wants – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Mary: I Asked for the First Saturdays and They Never Heeded My Request – Michael Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

The Liturgy Wars – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

