The Catholic Life of a Professional Baseball Player, the Next American Awakening Starts Here, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Catholic Life of a Professional Baseball Player – The Catholic Gentleman

The Next American Awakening Starts Here – Mary Eberstadt at The Catholic Thing

Fulton Sheen's Documentary on the Vatican - Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

What Do Plummeting Catholic Numbers Mean for Germany’s Synodal Way - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

A Brief Inquiry into the Roman Custom of Painted Candles – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Mindfulness Deception and Other Questions (Podcast and YouTube) – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Peter’s Denial: From Ignorance to Awareness – Adam Seiler at Catholic Stand

Catholic Cop: How to Defend Your Church - John Michael Buckley at One Peter 5

Yes, Violence Against Catholics Can Happen Here in America – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

Traditional Catholics in the Synod on Synodality - Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman's Blog

The Liturgy and Personal Prayer - David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Even in Another Church St. Rita is Sad ... About ... You Know – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Summer Sanity Outfit, Are You Ready for Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

More Bishops Say Pro-Abort Politicos Shouldn’t Receive Holy Communion – John Burger at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit