Rosary Converts 80-Year-Old Cowboy

Dan Cummings of Ennis, Montana, “lived a rugged cowboy lifestyle away from the Church for over 40 years,” according to his son Joel.

When Dan first saw the new Rosary prayer group on the weekly calendar at his nursing home, he didn’t know if he wanted to join but decided that “it wouldn’t do any harm to try the Rosary once.”

When Dan shared with The Rosary Team volunteers that he “lost track of religion,” they encouraged him to receive the sacraments of confession and the Eucharist to return to his faith. They assured him that God loves him and has mercy to give him.

When he saw the devotion of the volunteers and received their support, Dan decided to meet with their priest, Father John Crutchfield, and has now been going to weekly Mass at St. Patrick’s parish.

Returning to the sacraments and prayer has changed Dan. “I have peace now and am much happier,” he reported. “It’s changed my whole outlook on life! I am 80 years old; and, before, all I had to look forward to was quitting breathing. Now, I have peace. I can’t really even explain it. Living in a nursing home is pretty confining, and I couldn’t believe how good praying the Rosary made me feel and how welcoming the volunteers have been.”

Rosary Team volunteer Cris Fanelli expressed the joy this ministry has brought her and her team of volunteers. “We receive many, many graces, and our hearts are overflowing with love! Dan has given us so much joy.”

Dan shared that he has had two “miracles” in his life: surviving a near-death experience during surgery and coming back into the faith, emphasizing, “God is just not quite done with me yet.”

This prayer partnership, between the volunteers and elderly residents, provides purpose and peace, with a tremendous spiritual impact on the prayerful souls. The Rosary is a transformative experience, lifting one out of personal struggles to focus on something much bigger: eternal salvation.

Dan’s daughter, Corinna, has seen the striking conversion The Rosary Team has brought to her father’s life. “Dad is cramming for the ‘final,’ a humorous nod to his enthusiasm and dedication in these twilight years,” she said. “But beneath the humor lies a profound truth: Dad’s return to the Church is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the comfort it can bring, no matter where life’s journey has taken us. The Rosary Team’s weekly visits have become a cherished part of his life, providing solace and a sense of purpose.”

Teresa Rodriguez is the founder and president of The Rosary Team. She was taking care of hospice patients when she said “Yes” to this calling. With a graduate degree from the Augustine Institute with a focus on evangelization and catechesis and a Master of Science in Nursing, she is a hospice nurse practitioner and loves praying and working with the elderly. She was a guest on EWTN Radio’s Take 2 With Jerry and Debbie. Marian Father Chris Alar also filmed The Rosary Team in action for EWTN.

Learn More

Volunteers pray the Rosary with the elderly in nursing facilities to spread the Gospel and share Christ’s love during the residents’ final years of life.

The invitation to join The Rosary Team is to emulate Mary’s unwavering “Yes” to God’s divine plan. This nonprofit aspires to fill nursing homes across the United States and the world with a dedicated Rosary Team. With a straightforward guide and coaching from the Denver-based team, the goal is to establish teams in more than 50,000 nursing homes in the United States alone. Also, learn about becoming a mission partner.