Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/remedies-against-gluttony-when-was-a-catholic-monarch-last-buried-in-england-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Remedies Against Gluttony, When Was a Catholic Monarch Last Buried in England, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Gluttony Photo
Gluttony Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / María Fernanda Pérez from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Remedies Against Gluttony – Venerable Louis of Granada at Tan·Direction

When Was a Catholic Monarch Last Buried in England? - The Pillar

Miraculous Event by Our Lady of Nazareth - Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Information

Communion Heals Shame – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Saint Anselm: His Conscience and the Crown – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Three Simple Steps to a Well-Behaved Child - Noelle Mering at Theology of Home Blog

How the Future Invades the Present - J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Five Truths All Christians Share, Part III - James Harris at Catholic Stand

The Catholicism and Anti-Catholicism of the British Monarchy – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

A New Liturgical War and the Path to Liturgical Victory - Christopher Carstens at Adoremus

The Novus Ordo Giving Us Another “Unique Expression” in Ireland – Fr. Z’s Blog

The State of the Traditional Latin Mass: An Interview with Joseph Shaw – Alberto Carosa at The Catholic World Report

Is the Pontiff Being Ironic Or Poking Us and the World In the Eye? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up