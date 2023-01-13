We Have 550 Monasteries to Pray for You, Marian Misunderstandings During the Christmas Season, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Something Really Difficult This Christmas Season? We have 550 Monasteries to Pray for You - Matilde Latorre at Aleteia
Marian Misunderstandings During the Christmas Season – Laura Ricketts at epicPew
The Cross Divides Because It Demands a Choice – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
Friends Or Family, Which is More Important? A Catholic Perspective – Ann DeSantis at Catholic365
Canticle of Confidence – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand
Follow Matthew Hazell’s Work on Facebook – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Real and Present Danger of Volunteers – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Putting the “Milan” in “Ambrose of ...” – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both Blog
Marian Offerings from Altar Worthy Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Going to a Career Fair? These Tips Will Help – Alexandra Harrel at Catholic Women In Business
Exorcist Diary: A Parent’s Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org
My Wife Hates the Traditional Latin Mass! – David L. Gray
Do You Enjoy Catholic Stories? Then Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
