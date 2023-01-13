Support the register

We Have 550 Monasteries to Pray for You, Marian Misunderstandings During the Christmas Season, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Monastery Photo
Monastery Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Something Really Difficult This Christmas Season? We have 550 Monasteries to Pray for You - Matilde Latorre at Aleteia

Marian Misunderstandings During the Christmas Season – Laura Ricketts at epicPew

The Cross Divides Because It Demands a Choice – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Friends Or Family, Which is More Important? A Catholic Perspective – Ann DeSantis at Catholic365

Canticle of Confidence – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Follow Matthew Hazell’s Work on Facebook – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Real and Present Danger of Volunteers – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Putting the “Milan” in “Ambrose of ...” – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both Blog

Marian Offerings from Altar Worthy Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Going to a Career Fair? These Tips Will Help – Alexandra Harrel at Catholic Women In Business

Exorcist Diary: A Parent’s Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

My Wife Hates the Traditional Latin Mass! – David L. Gray

Do You Enjoy Catholic Stories? Then Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

