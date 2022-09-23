This Is the First Stage of Contemplation According to Saint Bernard, Lydia Bertrand Conversion Story, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
This is the First Stage of Contemplation, According to Saint Bernard – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Most Difficult Way Possible: Lydia Bertrand Conversion Story – Lydia Bertrand at The Coming Home Network International
Eucharistic Miracle of Avignon – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven
Serenity in This Life – Saint Alphonsus Liguori at Tan·Direction
Five Sacramentals Every Man Needs and Why; Video and Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman
12 September 1683: The Battle of Vienna and the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary - Fr. Z's Blog
Prefer Nothing Whatever to Christ - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Pop Quiz: Are You Smarter than a Liturgist? – The Editors at Adoremus
Tradition and Remembrance – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand
The Traditional Requirement for Green Sanctuary Carpeting on Solemn Occasions – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
“Your Pro-Life Bottom Line” Focuses On Empowering Women To Thrive – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
Goodbye, Mr. Chips; Film of the Week – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song
Just a Speed Bump on Germany’s Synodal Path Toward Schism? - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
One in Four Jesuit Universities Cover ‘Gender-Affirming Treatment’ – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
