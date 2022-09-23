Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/this-is-the-first-stage-of-contemplation-according-to-saint-bernard-lydia-bertrand-conversion-story-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

This Is the First Stage of Contemplation According to Saint Bernard, Lydia Bertrand Conversion Story, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Man Contemplating Photo
Man Contemplating Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

This is the First Stage of Contemplation, According to Saint Bernard – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Most Difficult Way Possible: Lydia Bertrand Conversion Story – Lydia Bertrand at The Coming Home Network International

Eucharistic Miracle of Avignon – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

Serenity in This Life – Saint Alphonsus Liguori at Tan·Direction

Five Sacramentals Every Man Needs and Why; Video and Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

12 September 1683: The Battle of Vienna and the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary - Fr. Z's Blog

Prefer Nothing Whatever to Christ - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Pop Quiz: Are You Smarter than a Liturgist? – The Editors at Adoremus

Tradition and Remembrance – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

The Traditional Requirement for Green Sanctuary Carpeting on Solemn Occasions – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

“Your Pro-Life Bottom Line” Focuses On Empowering Women To Thrive – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Goodbye, Mr. Chips; Film of the Week – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Just a Speed Bump on Germany’s Synodal Path Toward Schism? - Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

One in Four Jesuit Universities Cover ‘Gender-Affirming Treatment’ – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up