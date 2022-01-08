The Impossible, 8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Impossible! – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand +1
8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1
Who Created the First Nativity Scene? – Get Fed
Dorothy Day and Elizabeth Ann Seton: New York Converts On Fire – Katherine J. Lopez at Seton Shrine Blog
Of Workers and Talents: Two Classic Parables With a Christmas Lesson - Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand
On Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
My Conversation with Bethel McGrew – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph Blog
A Simple Lesson in Christian Consistency – David L. Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
We Don’t “Do Santa Claus”—We “Do Christmas” - Tom McFadden at Crisis Magazine
Why Gregorian Chant is Supreme – John Paul Sonnen at TAN Direction Blog
Wrong Move could Trigger New Seminary Standoff with US Bishops – Edward Condon at The Pillar
Notre Dame 2.0 and Missale Romanum 2.0 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
When a Pope Dies, what happens to Motu Proprios He Wrote – Fr. Z’s Blog
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best In Catholic Blogging