The Impossible, 8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era, and More Great Links!

The Impossible! – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand +1

8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

Who Created the First Nativity Scene? – Get Fed

Dorothy Day and Elizabeth Ann Seton: New York Converts On Fire – Katherine J. Lopez at Seton Shrine Blog

Of Workers and Talents: Two Classic Parables With a Christmas Lesson - Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

On Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

My Conversation with Bethel McGrew – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph Blog

A Simple Lesson in Christian Consistency – David L. Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

We Don’t “Do Santa Claus”—We “Do Christmas” - Tom McFadden at Crisis Magazine

Why Gregorian Chant is Supreme – John Paul Sonnen at TAN Direction Blog

Wrong Move could Trigger New Seminary Standoff with US Bishops – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Notre Dame 2.0 and Missale Romanum 2.0 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

When a Pope Dies, what happens to Motu Proprios He Wrote – Fr. Z’s Blog

