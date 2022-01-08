Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-impossible-8-catholic-stars-from-hollywood-s-golden-era-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Impossible, 8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Birth of Jesus Nativity Photo
Birth of Jesus Nativity Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / janeb13 from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Impossible! – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand +1

8 Catholic Stars from Hollywood’s Golden Era – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

Who Created the First Nativity Scene? – Get Fed

Dorothy Day and Elizabeth Ann Seton: New York Converts On Fire – Katherine J. Lopez at Seton Shrine Blog

Of Workers and Talents: Two Classic Parables With a Christmas Lesson - Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

On Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

My Conversation with Bethel McGrew – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph Blog

A Simple Lesson in Christian Consistency – David L. Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

We Don’t “Do Santa Claus”—We “Do Christmas” - Tom McFadden at Crisis Magazine

Why Gregorian Chant is Supreme – John Paul Sonnen at TAN Direction Blog

Wrong Move could Trigger New Seminary Standoff with US Bishops – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Notre Dame 2.0 and Missale Romanum 2.0 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

When a Pope Dies, what happens to Motu Proprios He Wrote – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up