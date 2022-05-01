Support the register

Meet the Newest Ordinariate Architects of Communion in the Bible Belt, Pope Francis and the Generational Change, and More Great Links!

Meet the Newest Ordinariate Architects of Communion in the Bible Belt – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Pope Francis and the Generational Change – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Miracle of Our Lady of the Thunderbolt – Mary Hansen at One Peter 5

The Holy Crown Of Thorns – Father Matthew MacDonald at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Introducing Hape Sculpture of Laion, Italy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Recite the Creed to Prepare for Spiritual Battle – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Unjust War and False Masculinity – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Is Elon Musk Coming to the Rescue? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Vulpium Combustio – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Whining about Wine and Words - Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Playing Word Games with Abortion Doesn’t Make Killing Humans Any More Tolerable – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

The Queer Perspective and Flawed Anthropology of Eve Tushnet – David Laidlaw at Catholic World Report

Ask Father: Solid, Orthodox Religious Orders and Institutes – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

