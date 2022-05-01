Meet the Newest Ordinariate Architects of Communion in the Bible Belt, Pope Francis and the Generational Change, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Meet the Newest Ordinariate Architects of Communion in the Bible Belt – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog
Pope Francis and the Generational Change – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
The Miracle of Our Lady of the Thunderbolt – Mary Hansen at One Peter 5
The Holy Crown Of Thorns – Father Matthew MacDonald at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Introducing Hape Sculpture of Laion, Italy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Recite the Creed to Prepare for Spiritual Battle – Genesius at Catholic Stand
Unjust War and False Masculinity – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
Is Elon Musk Coming to the Rescue? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Vulpium Combustio – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Whining about Wine and Words - Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand
Playing Word Games with Abortion Doesn’t Make Killing Humans Any More Tolerable – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor
The Queer Perspective and Flawed Anthropology of Eve Tushnet – David Laidlaw at Catholic World Report
Ask Father: Solid, Orthodox Religious Orders and Institutes – Fr. Z’s Blog
