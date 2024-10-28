Leah Darrow Asks for Prayers for Baby Sly, Marking 6 Months of NICU Life

Darrow hopes to take her preemie home soon but asks for prayers for her ‘little fighter.’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost six months since Leah Darrow, former model and Catholic convert, gave birth to her new son, affectionately known as Baby Sly, on May 1. Born at just 22 weeks, the tiny baby came into the world weighing just 1 pound, 2 ounces.

Darrow took to social media over the weekend to share an update as the family of nine prays for their youngest to hopefully come home soon.

“We are at Day 177 inside the NICU and we’ve been there since May 1,” Darrow told her Instagram followers on Saturday.

“Born 22 weeks at 1 pound 2 ounces … today is 9 pounds, 2 ounces, so he has a 900% jump in his weight.”

Although Sly has jumped several hurdles in his first half year outside the womb, he still has many milestones to meet, and Darrow mentioned two that were critically important.

“A baby’s lungs are developed between the 26 and 27 weeks in gestation — but he was born at 22. So he had to grow his lungs in a really uncomfortable environment; and by God’s grace and miracle, he survived and beat all the odds and survived. But because of that, he has chronic lung disease.”

Sly is working on getting his eating and breathing rhythm down. He takes food via a feeding tube but also can take milk by bottle, according to his mom.

The other issue little Sly is facing right now has to do with his vision, as his mother explained:

“Right now, occupational physical therapy says his legs look great. With his vision, though, things have been pretty good, which is surprising people, as God loves to surprise people. His eyes are looking great, things have been pretty good, but we still have a couple milestones we have to hit with his vision, another reason why we are in the NICU.”

Darrow said the development issues are “still on a slow path,” but the family remains hopeful.

A “transfer back to hospital near home, that would be life-changing for our family,” Darrow admitted, adding that such a move would allow the preemie to be closer to his parents and siblings.

Through it all, the Catholic convert expressed gratitude for every waking moment she has with her new baby and urged her followers to keep them in prayer, especially with these next milestones.

“We’re just a week and a half or so shy of six months at the NICU … but I am grateful — grateful for every single day with Sly. … I still ask you to pray for all of us, especially our little fighter.”