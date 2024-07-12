Leah Darrow Celebrates 10 Weeks of Joy With Baby Sly

After a harrowing welcome into the world, weighing only 1 lb. 2 oz. at just 22 weeks, Leah Darrow’s son Sylvester Simeon Soldinie has now reached a milestone: 10 weeks outside the womb—and the baby is thriving!

The Catholic convert and speaker left her modeling career years ago, making calls for chastity amid an industry rampant with scandal and “sleazy images,” as Darrow said in 2011.

Leah Darrow’s husband, Ricky, posted about baby Sylvester Simeon Soldinie, who was born prematurely — weighing just 1 lb. 2 oz. (Photo: Screenshot )

Sharing on her Instagram account July 9, Leah told her followers the happy news:

"10 weeks. Sly has survived outside of the womb for 10 whole weeks! Born at 22 weeks with less than a 2% chance of surviving — he is now, dare I say, thriving at 32 weeks. May it all be blessed!"

Baby Sly at 32 weeks old (Photo: Leah Darrow )

Amazing photos and video tell the story of life inside the womb, watching tiny Sly, appearing red due to its translucence, with visible veins, and a tiny frame that would fit into one’s hand, now being held by his mother, resting comfortably on her chest while Leah beams, basking in the glow of her new baby.

Sly’s dad had taken to social media just a couple of months ago to share the news of the tiny baby’s arrival, before the family had even shared news of the pregnancy. Ricky wrote: “We need your prayers. Our son, Sylvester Simeon Soldinie, was born premature last night weighing 1 lb. 2 oz. Leah had not yet announced her pregnancy, so it feels surreal to be announcing his birth.”

She was only 22 weeks pregnant when she began feeling sick and contractions started. “We went to the hospital where they discovered some complications with both Leah and the baby leading to an emergency C-section which was performed at 11:56 PM,” Ricky wrote on the Instagram account of the now mother of seven, adding: “Little Sly now has a very long journey ahead of him in the NICU.”

As Catholics have been storming heaven for baby Sly since the news broke of the early birth in May, many followers expressed prayers of thanksgiving but also noted the witness of baby Sly’s life: enabling the world to see the beauty and fragility of life inside the womb.

Leah Darrow’s baby Sly after transferring to a new NICU unit at 25 weeks (Photo: Leah Darrow )

“That young man has been the impetus for hundreds and hundreds of people to pray a million prayers. No matter what, Sly will always be bringing people to Christ and his Blessed Mother!” one follower reflected.

Kathy Topp shared: “What a beautiful testimony in the midst of a world that thirsts for the truth. LIFE IS A MIRACLE 🙏🏻 blessed be GOD forever and ever Amen. Congratulations.”

In June, pro-life activist and mother of two Lila Rose of Live Action reported on the baby’s progress, pointing out that, at one point, the doctor had actually broached the idea of “letting the baby pass” due to his gestational age and the complications of his prematurity. Lila pointed to Leah’s fierce pro-life witness in fighting for her precious child’s life. She said:

“Life is always worth fighting for, and both baby and mama deserve care and love — this is the pro-life way. Baby Sylvester, Leah and their beautiful family are living witnesses to the sacredness of life. Pray for little Sly, for strength as he beats the odds, and pray for his parents and siblings.”

Baby Sly has a long journey ahead, so please keep him and the entire family in your prayers — and may this story enliven in our hearts an urgency to fight for every life in the womb.

St. Philomena, patron saint of infants, babies and youth, pray for Sly and all of us!