Leah Darrow’s Newborn Baby Needs Our Prayers

Storm heaven for Catholic speaker and model whose son was born at only 22 weeks.

Urgent prayers are needed for Leah Darrow’s son, who was born prematurely late last night. Born weighing just over a pound, dad Ricky took to social media to ask the faithful to pray for his baby and his wife:

“We need your prayers. Our son, Sylvester Simeon Soldinie, was born premature last night weighing 1 lb. 2 oz. Leah had not yet announced her pregnancy, so it feels surreal to be announcing his birth.”

The Catholic convert and speaker left her modeling career years ago, making calls for chastity amid an industry rampant with scandal and “sleazy images,” as Darrow said in 2011.

She was only 22 weeks pregnant when she began feeling sick and contractions started. “We went to the hospital where they discovered some complications with both Leah and the baby leading to an emergency C-section which was performed at 11:56 PM,” Ricky wrote on the Instagram account of the now mother of seven, adding: “Little Sly now has a very long journey ahead of him in the NICU.”

The entire family has a long road ahead this Marian month of May. Perhaps offer your daily Rosary for Baby Sly and the family, especially his six older siblings, who miss having their mother at home.

“Leah is a fighter but she is still having a hard time both physically and emotionally. And, of course, this all weighs heavily on our six other children who miss her dearly right now,” their father explained on the social-media app.

As of this afternoon, the brave mother, although still in the intensive care unit, is now stable. The family is asking for prayers and trusting in “God’s Providence”: “As Leah likes to say, ‘Everything is always working out for us.’”

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me.