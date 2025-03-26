13,000 Women Find Community With Classy Catholic Cooking

For Catholic women who love to cook, a dedicated Catholic foodie named Mary-Teresa Prior launched a Facebook group featured called Classy Catholic Cooking. Since its founding in 2021, the group has attracted more than 13,000 members — a testament to its appeal.

As the group’s description states:

A group where Catholic women can embrace femininity and support one another in the kitchen! A place to post menus, pictures, tips, questions and more, with monthly challenges to encourage growth in our cooking skills! Whether you’re a seasoned chef or an uncertain beginner, you are welcome here.

Interested Catholic women can join the group by visiting the Classy Catholic Cooking Facebook page and clicking “Join Group.” Membership requires answering a few brief questions, after which new members gain access to a wealth of liturgical cooking inspiration, recipes, mouthwatering food photos, and a welcoming, faith-filled community.

Mary-Teresa, a revert to the faith, grew up in Tacoma, Washington, but now lives in Nebraska.

“I grew up in a Catholic family and was not practicing my faith,” she explained. “To me, it was just a cultural thing. But when I turned 17, I was looking for the truth and came to the Catholic faith on my own and was confirmed into the Church. I ended up teaching myself a lot about the faith, like learning the Rosary and many other traditions that come with Catholicism. I even met my husband on Catholic Match.”

Remarkably, she started Classy Catholic Cooking without any formal background in cooking or baking.

“I started this group as a young adult, when I realized I didn’t know how to cook, so I started teaching myself,” she said. “I taught myself, and I made many mistakes, and though I messed up, I loved the process. And I enjoyed hosting and feeding others. So I spent much time developing my kitchen skills.”

Today, Mary-Teresa prefers “easy and delicious meals, crockpot meals, and dump-and-go meals. Because of my baby, I can’t spend hours in the kitchen, so convenience is important. I like pasta a lot, so Italian meals are a favorite.”

A favorite dish in her home is Hungarian mushroom soup, which she makes monthly. “This is to die for. It’s very creamy, and my husband will devour all the mushrooms in the soup!”





Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Serves 4

A delicious, hearty, well-seasoned soup

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups chopped onions

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 teaspoons dried dill weed

1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika

1 tablespoon soy sauce or liquid aminos

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup milk or plain almond milk

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Ground black pepper to taste

2 teaspoons lemon juice (add more to taste)

1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions: