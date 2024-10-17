Virginia Cook Jackie Shiring, With a Recipe for Lemon Tea Cake

From the halls of Catholic schools to a life deeply rooted in faith, Jackie Melroy Shiring’s journey is one of devotion shaped by her upbringing. A native of New Jersey and a lifelong Catholic, Shiring reflects on how her formative years in Catholic education — including her time at St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where she received a degree in Home Economics — have influenced every aspect of her life.

Jackie’s mom grew up in Paris, and as a young American wife, she learned to cook for her family from women’s magazines during the Great Depression. Jackie learned the basics from her, but food was not high on Jackie’s list of interests. Only after she married and began raising two children did she learn to pay attention to the nutritional and social value of feeding people. “I made a weekly menu — and still do — to make shopping easier,” she said. “Now in a retirement community, I make only two meals a week but still try to keep a nutritional balance.”

Soups, casseroles and baking are the most often go-to recipes. “I love to bake batches of cookies to share with neighbors and our weekly singing group,” she said. “It’s important to me to celebrate holidays and feast days. I have a bread machine and enjoy making bread for my husband and guests to eat. I’m not a foodie, but I love to cook and to share homemade food with others.”

In her 50s, Jackie deepened her understanding of liturgy and theology through formal study, which led her to greater involvement in her parish community. Her enduring commitment to serving others shines through in service to her parish in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, especially as a longtime catechist in the OCIA program alongside her husband. Jackie’s passion for sharing her faith has touched the lives of many, helping guide new members on their path to Catholicism.

“My faith grows deeper as I age, and I realize that food is a primary gift of hospitality and making others feel comfortable,” she said. “Food and faith are two basic necessities of life!”





Recipe: Lemon Tea Cake

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar (reserve 1/2 cup)

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, well beaten

1-1/2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts

Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon

1/2 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter or spray 8x4 loaf pan. In medium mixing bowl, cream shortening, 1 cup sugar and salt. Add beaten eggs and mix well.

Combine flour, baking powder, nuts and lemon rind. Stir in alternately with milk. Pour batter into loaf pan.

Bake for 50-60 minutes, until tester comes out clean. Cool loaf for 5 minutes. Mix remaining 1/2 cup sugar and lemon juice. Pour and spread over warm loaf and let stand overnight in the pan. Can be wrapped in foil to ripen.