Deconstructing Discernment, Are We Well, Sorcerers Turned Saints, Bring Back the Michael Prayer, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Deconstructing Discernment – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine
Are We Well? – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
Sorcerers Turned Saints – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Bring Back The Michael Prayer! – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
St. Jerome: to Mortify the World – Ian Stone at 1 Peter 5
The Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist – Scott L. Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog
Where to Watch a Movie About St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Life – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Evils and Greater Evils – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
Explaining the Trinity – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Island Kings and Mystic Saints at the Dawn of English Christianity – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Lord of the Harvest – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand
Why The Eucharist is “the Source and Summit” of Christianity – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
