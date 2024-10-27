Support the register

Deconstructing Discernment, Are We Well, Sorcerers Turned Saints, Bring Back the Michael Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Thinking Man’
‘Thinking Man’ (photo: Pexels / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Deconstructing Discernment – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine

Are We Well? – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Sorcerers Turned Saints – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Bring Back The Michael Prayer! – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

St. Jerome: to Mortify the World – Ian Stone at 1 Peter 5

The Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist – Scott L. Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog

Where to Watch a Movie About St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Life – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Evils and Greater Evils – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Explaining the Trinity – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Island Kings and Mystic Saints at the Dawn of English Christianity – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Lord of the Harvest – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Why The Eucharist is “the Source and Summit” of Christianity – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine 

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

