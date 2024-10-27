Deconstructing Discernment, Are We Well, Sorcerers Turned Saints, Bring Back the Michael Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Deconstructing Discernment – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine

Are We Well? – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Sorcerers Turned Saints – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Bring Back The Michael Prayer! – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

St. Jerome: to Mortify the World – Ian Stone at 1 Peter 5

The Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist – Scott L. Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog

Where to Watch a Movie About St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s Life – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Evils and Greater Evils – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Explaining the Trinity – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Island Kings and Mystic Saints at the Dawn of English Christianity – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Lord of the Harvest – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Why The Eucharist is “the Source and Summit” of Christianity – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit