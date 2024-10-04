Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Sins Catholics Justify Without Realizing and How to Avoid Them, a Simple Trick to Reduce Anxiety, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Argument’
‘Argument’ (photo: Tumisu / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Three Sins Catholics Surprisingly Justify Without Realizing and How to Avoid Them – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

A Simple Trick to Reduce Anxiety – Lila Rose

Exorcist Diary: The Fifth Suffering of Hell – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

A Powerful Same-Sex Attraction Conversion Story – Lila Rose

Hell Promises Pleasure – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei

The Padiglione – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Secret Seven Poets Everyone Should Know – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine 

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Did You Know That Saint Michael Has His Own Castle in Rome? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

On Purgatory – Pope Saint Gregory the Great via The Catholic Thing

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert 'Tito" Edwards

Why is Saint Gregory the Great Often Depicted With a Dove? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

