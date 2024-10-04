Sins Catholics Justify Without Realizing and How to Avoid Them, a Simple Trick to Reduce Anxiety, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Three Sins Catholics Surprisingly Justify Without Realizing and How to Avoid Them – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

A Simple Trick to Reduce Anxiety – Lila Rose

Exorcist Diary: The Fifth Suffering of Hell – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

A Powerful Same-Sex Attraction Conversion Story – Lila Rose

Hell Promises Pleasure – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei

The Padiglione – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Secret Seven Poets Everyone Should Know – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Did You Know That Saint Michael Has His Own Castle in Rome? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

On Purgatory – Pope Saint Gregory the Great via The Catholic Thing

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert 'Tito" Edwards

Why is Saint Gregory the Great Often Depicted With a Dove? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit