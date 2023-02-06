Support the register

The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary, ‘I Believe, Help My Unbelief,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dictionary Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / PDPics from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary – John M. Grondelski, PhD, at Catholic Answers Magazine

“I Believe, Help My Unbelief!” The Story of How I Converted to Catholicism – Stephanie Brady at Missio Dei

The Benefits of Prayer on Our Mental and Physical Well Being – Jason Lewis at Catholic Stand

Revealed: Father Isaac Achi’s Final Moments Before He Was Burned to Death in Nigeria – ChurchPOP

Prayer of Saint Francis de Sales Against Anger – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia

Gender Studies – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

A Little Friendly Social Media Advice – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Saint Isidore of Seville: Patron Saint of the Internet, Computer Users, and Students – Catholic365

TS Eliot and Uncritical Biography - Edward Short at The Catholic World Report

On Singing Gregorian Chant Artfully – Peter A. Kwasniewski, PhD, at One Peter 5

Why is Ad Orientem Worship So Controversial? – R. Jared Staudt, PhD, at Denver Catholic

Click Here for More – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

