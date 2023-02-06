The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary, ‘I Believe, Help My Unbelief,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary – John M. Grondelski, PhD, at Catholic Answers Magazine

“I Believe, Help My Unbelief!” The Story of How I Converted to Catholicism – Stephanie Brady at Missio Dei

The Benefits of Prayer on Our Mental and Physical Well Being – Jason Lewis at Catholic Stand

Revealed: Father Isaac Achi’s Final Moments Before He Was Burned to Death in Nigeria – ChurchPOP

Prayer of Saint Francis de Sales Against Anger – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia

Gender Studies – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

A Little Friendly Social Media Advice – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Saint Isidore of Seville: Patron Saint of the Internet, Computer Users, and Students – Catholic365

TS Eliot and Uncritical Biography - Edward Short at The Catholic World Report

On Singing Gregorian Chant Artfully – Peter A. Kwasniewski, PhD, at One Peter 5

Why is Ad Orientem Worship So Controversial? – R. Jared Staudt, PhD, at Denver Catholic

