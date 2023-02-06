The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary, ‘I Believe, Help My Unbelief,’ and More Great Links!
The Word You Must Add to Your Catholic Vocabulary – John M. Grondelski, PhD, at Catholic Answers Magazine
“I Believe, Help My Unbelief!” The Story of How I Converted to Catholicism – Stephanie Brady at Missio Dei
The Benefits of Prayer on Our Mental and Physical Well Being – Jason Lewis at Catholic Stand
Revealed: Father Isaac Achi’s Final Moments Before He Was Burned to Death in Nigeria – ChurchPOP
Prayer of Saint Francis de Sales Against Anger – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia
Gender Studies – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
A Little Friendly Social Media Advice – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Saint Isidore of Seville: Patron Saint of the Internet, Computer Users, and Students – Catholic365
TS Eliot and Uncritical Biography - Edward Short at The Catholic World Report
On Singing Gregorian Chant Artfully – Peter A. Kwasniewski, PhD, at One Peter 5
Why is Ad Orientem Worship So Controversial? – R. Jared Staudt, PhD, at Denver Catholic
