3 Steps to Following St. Ignatius’ 14 Rules for Discernment of Spirits, This Leads to Demonic Possession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Three Steps to Following Saint Ignatius’ 14 Rules for Discernment of Spirits – Chris and Rebecca Mann at Catholic Link

This Leads To Demonic Possession – Lila Rose

“The Keeper”, a Redemptive Drama That Keeps One on the Edge of Their Seat – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Shroud of Turin Mysteries – Magis Center

The Healing Power of the Eucharist – Doctor Bob Schuchts at What We Need Now

Keep Evil Out – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Restless in an Age of Distraction? How to Make Peace with Ourselves and Others – Daniel Gordon

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Altar Canopies: A Continuity of Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Perseverance in Prayer – Deacon Mark Danis at Catholic Exchange

The Chapel of Saint Peter Chrysologus in Ravenna – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

