3 Steps to Following St. Ignatius’ 14 Rules for Discernment of Spirits, This Leads to Demonic Possession, and More Great Links!
Three Steps to Following Saint Ignatius’ 14 Rules for Discernment of Spirits – Chris and Rebecca Mann at Catholic Link
This Leads To Demonic Possession – Lila Rose
“The Keeper”, a Redemptive Drama That Keeps One on the Edge of Their Seat – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
The Shroud of Turin Mysteries – Magis Center
The Healing Power of the Eucharist – Doctor Bob Schuchts at What We Need Now
Keep Evil Out – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
Restless in an Age of Distraction? How to Make Peace with Ourselves and Others – Daniel Gordon
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Altar Canopies: A Continuity of Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Perseverance in Prayer – Deacon Mark Danis at Catholic Exchange
The Chapel of Saint Peter Chrysologus in Ravenna – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
