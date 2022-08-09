The Pope’s Plan to Strengthen Marriage Formation (Aug. 6)
Earlier this summer the Vatican announced that Pope Francis wants to reorient how the Catholic Church does marriage formation. In a 97-page document, the Vatican provides a new “catechumenal itinerary toward matrimonial life.” What is that? We find out with Register Staff Writer Peter Jesserer Smith. Then our Register Intern Hannah Cote highlights some new ways Catholic couples are honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary in their wedding ceremonies.