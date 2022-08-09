Support the register

A bride and bridegroom stand before the high altar of St. Peter’s Basilica as Pope Francis conducts a wedding ceremony for 20 couples on Sept. 14, 2014. (photo: Lauren Cater / CNA)

The Pope’s Plan to Strengthen Marriage Formation (Aug. 6)

Earlier this summer the Vatican announced that Pope Francis wants to reorient how the Catholic Church does marriage formation. In a 97-page document, the Vatican provides a new “catechumenal itinerary toward matrimonial life.” What is that? We find out with Register Staff Writer Peter Jesserer Smith. Then our Register Intern Hannah Cote highlights some new ways Catholic couples are honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary in their wedding ceremonies.

