Animation Brings Dickens-Inspired ‘The King of Kings’ to Life on the Big Screen

Moviegoers who see Angel Studios’ The King of Kings are in for a treat. The animated film tells a story within a story: The life, death and resurrection of Christ is recounted with the storytelling prowess of Charles Dickens, who explains the Passion as a bedtime story for his young children.

This Lenten season, the movie industry has more Christian offerings than in any year in recent memory.

· There’s The Thorn, a live play that portrays Christ’s life and his important message through ballet, modern dance, acrobatics, aerial choreography and explosive lighting. The play is currently touring the country; and for those who can’t get to the live performance, The Thorn has been recorded and is showing on TV and social media platforms.

· The Last Supper, with director Mauro Borrelli and executive producer Chris Tomlin, had a brief theatrical run in March and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

· Dallas Jenkins’ The Chosen has launched Season 5, aptly titled “The Last Supper.” The Chosen: Last Supper brings the most pivotal week in history to audiences in a special three-part theatrical release. The series is currently in theaters, but will be available on TV in June.

The animated The King of Kings, though, is unique: It’s especially geared toward a younger audience — although adults will appreciate it, as well. In The King of Kings, the story centers on Charles Dickens’ youngest son, 5-year-old Walter, is a bit rambunctious in the theater, interrupting Dickens’ reading performance and irritating his father. Later at home, the master storyteller attempts to calm his family by retelling the story of Christ. (His presentation is from Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord, a book which he intended to be reserved just for his family and the reading of which became a Dickens family Christmas tradition. The Life of the Lord was not published until 64 years after the author’s death.)

Charles Dickens’ beguiling storytelling draws young Walter into the scene; and with his cat at his side, the boy darts through the Holy Land, following Jesus through the streets of Jerusalem and into the Garden of Gethsemane, witnessing his miracles and understanding his ultimate sacrifice.

The scenes will be familiar to viewers acquainted with Scripture: the manger, the parting of the Red Sea, Satan tempting Jesus, Peter’s denials and Judas’ betrayal, followed by the Crucifixion and the Resurrection.

The artwork in The King of Kings is exceptional, owing to the talent of Korean visual-effects expert Seong-ho (Jay) Jang, who also co-directed the film. Jang has years of experience in films.

The casting for the animated work includes many voices well known to American theatergoers, including Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens, Oscar Isaac (Jesus), Uma Thurman (Catherine Dickens), Mark Hamill (King Herod), Pierce Brosnan (Pontius Pilate) and Ben Kingsley (as High Priest Caiaphas). Roman Griffin Davis fills the role of Walter, the troublesome kid whose fascination with King Arthur inspires his father to tell him about another king — the King of Kings.

WATCH The King of Kings opens on Friday, April 11.

Viewer caveat: PG for thematic material, violent content and some scary moments.