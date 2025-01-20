President Trump Lays Out His Vision for a New Golden Age for the US

ANALYSIS: The new president came across as measured, serious and confident, but not in his typical braggadocious way — at least not by Trumpian standards.

In what is being hailed as an instant classic, the newly minted 47th President of the United States’ speech seared into his political opponents and declared the dawn of a new American morning.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” President Donald Trump began by saying. “During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first. … And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free.”

Speaking in muted but resolute tones, Trump proceeded to excoriate his rivals — many of whom were seated directly behind his podium with grim expressions on their faces — while detailing a bold agenda that will contrast sharply with the outgoing government. All in under a cool 31 minutes.

“The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation,” the president said. “One that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars.”

But as rosy a picture as Trump painted for America’s future, his description of present-day America could not be darker.

Mincing no words for the sake of politeness for his political foes in attendance, Trump painted a nation in the grip of numerous calamities, among them a crisis of trust due to a “radical and corrupt establishment,” a crisis of incompetence regarding a “government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home,” and a broken immigration system that “fails to protect our magnificent law-abiding American citizens, but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals.”

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders,” Trump said, making reference to the billions spent by the Biden administration to defend Ukraine. “Our country can no longer give basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina … or more recently, in Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense.”

And of course, though it has been lauded for relative brevity and lack of characteristic digressions, it would not have been a Trump address without a healthy dose of bravado. The incoming president, with his election opponent, outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris looking over his shoulder, catalogued the many striking features of his electoral win, including his victories in all seven major swing states and his gains among young and minority voters.

“To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote,” said Trump. “We set records and I will not forget it. I’ve heard your voices in the campaign and I look forward to working with you in the years to come.”

Perhaps the most compelling moment of the speech, delivered in the Capitol Rotunda before a small but lively cast of lawmakers and dignitaries, came when Trump proclaimed that he would declare a national emergency at the southern border. The line, delivered simply and without dramatic effect typical of an “applause line,” caused attendees to rise and cheer. Immigration was the issue around which Trump built his political identity nine years ago when he came down the escalator at Trump Tower in New York to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination — a strategy for which he was roundly mocked by opponents and even those within the Republican Party.

But the moment of rapturous applause was but more proof that Trump was a political visionary on the issue — and that he had his finger on the pulse of America many years before the political establishment took notice.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” the incoming president said. “We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

The question of whether the speech was “unifying” can only be answered in the context of Trump’s political career and the expectations set by past performances. Many have observed that it was among Trump’s most disciplined speeches — he stuck to the script and avoided vulgarities that were inappropriate to the setting, which seemed to register as a surprise in the news media sphere. He came across as measured, serious and confident, but not in his typical braggadocious way — at least not by Trumpian standards. His bearing was calmer than normal, as if a wave of peace had washed over him. For a man who has publicly, and at times desperately, sought approval and popularity, the ultimate achievement of a second term appeared to have a relaxing effect.

As ever in this political era, one could quite easily guess who loved the speech and who hated it, who found it “liberating” and who found it incomprehensible or “dark.” Such is the nature of our deeply divided nation and its bifurcated media environment.

One can imagine, however, that it achieved the aims set out by his team. Trump projected unapologetic and undeniable strength. And he effectively claimed a mandate to act boldly on issues crucial to success in his second term, particularly securing the southern border, eradicating “wokeness” from the federal government, and bringing down the cost of living through unleashing American energy and pursuing an aggressive trade policy.

This speech won’t be forgotten any time soon — if that is the measure of a successful inaugural address, he cleared the bar with ease. Much of Trump’s story remains to be written, but his words today will be read and remembered for generations to come.