Who Are the Cardinals Who Will Choose the Next Pope?

Here are some of the cardinals who will choose the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Members of the College of Cardinals have gathered in Rome in anticipation of the subsequent election of Pope Francis’ successor.

There are currently 252 cardinals, 133 of whom are eligible and expected to vote in the conclave. They range in age from 45 to 99.

Pope Francis chose 149 of the current members of the college, most of whom will help choose his successor as cardinal electors. Though cardinals over the age of 80 cannot vote in the conclave, they do participate in pre-conclave meetings, called general congregations, and can still have an influence over who is chosen.

Here are some of the cardinals who will choose the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Vatican

The cardinals serving in the Roman Curia have some of the most visibility and the most influence in the college, starting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state during Pope Francis’ pontificate. In that position, the Italian is among the highest-ranking members of the Roman Curia, the body that governs the Holy See together with the pope. Because the dean and vice dean of the College of Cardinals are both over 80, the 70-year-old Parolin will manage the conclave from inside the Sistine Chapel.

A relative newcomer to the college, 69-year-old Italian Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti has led the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches since late 2022, after over two decades in the diplomatic service of the Church as the pope’s representative in countries such as Ukraine, Great Britain, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

Before becoming prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints and a cardinal in 2020, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, 77, was bishop of the Italian Diocese of Albano and secretary of Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinal advisers. As a bishop, Semeraro had several important roles in the Italian bishops’ conference.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna, began his episcopal career as an auxiliary bishop of Rome. The 69-year-old Zuppi is close to the influential Sant’Egidio community and, as a priest, worked with the Catholic lay association to help broker peace in Mozambique. Pope Francis tapped the experienced mediator as his peace envoy in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 2023.

Pope Francis demonstrated an immense amount of trust in 77-year-old Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who in addition to being made prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life was tapped to lead both a committee on investments and commission on confidential materials created as part of Vatican financial reform efforts. In 2019, Francis also named Farrell to be camerlengo of the holy Roman Church, the position responsible for ascertaining the pope’s death, organizing the papal funeral, and for managing Vatican administration during the “sede vacante.”

Cardinal Luis Tagle, from the Philippines, was heavily involved in the organization of the 2019 Synod on Young People. The 67-year-old cardinal is pro-prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization (formerly the Congregation for Evangelization) and previously led the Vatican-connected charitable network Caritas Internationalis.

As secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops since 2020, 68-year-old Cardinal Mario Grech oversaw the planning and execution of Pope Francis’ multiyear Synod on Synodality. The Maltese cardinal was also a prominent voice following the 2014 and 2015 synods on the family and helped organize the 2019 Amazon synod.

A prominent canonist and former rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University, Jesuit priest Gianfranco Ghirlanda was elevated to cardinal in 2022 at the age of 80. The following year, Pope Francis also appointed him patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Ghirlanda was a close adviser of popes and of Vatican offices on issues of canon law and assisted in the renewal of the religious congregation the Legion of Christ among others. At the age of 82, he is a non-elector.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, is recognized around the world for his spiritual writing and orthodox position on Church teachings. Originally from Guinea, where he became the youngest bishop in the world in 1975, in Rome the 79-year-old is considered an influential voice on the faith following his years as head of the pontifical council Cor Unum, and then prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. He retired in 2021.

Highly regarded in and outside the Vatican, Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, is chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. From Ghana, his first role in the Vatican was president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace from 2009 to 2017. Pope Francis then chose him as inaugural prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development from 2017 to 2021.

North America

North America, comprising Canada and the United States, has 36 living cardinals, 20 of whom are eligible to vote in the conclave. One of the most senior is Cardinal Timothy Dolan, 75, archbishop of New York since 2009. A leading conservative voice among U.S. cardinals, Dolan’s previous posts include a four-year term as president of the U.S. bishops’ conference and seven years as rector of the Pontifical North American College, a seminary in Rome for U.S. students preparing for priesthood.

Archbishop of Chicago for over 10 years, 76-year-old Cardinal Blase Cupich emerged during Francis’ pontificate as an unofficial go-between for the more left-leaning U.S. bishops and the Vatican.

While not an American, in the North American region Cardinal Christophe Pierre wields significant influence as the pope’s representative to the United States of America since 2016. The 79-year-old Frenchman has served in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since the mid-1990s as apostolic nuncio to Haiti, Uganda, and Mexico.

Africa

There are 18 cardinal electors from Africa in the college, 16 of whom were chosen by Pope Francis, including Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, archbishop of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A champion for social justice, including in the political sphere, the 65-year-old cardinal has emerged as a leader of the Church in Africa. He is president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and led the Church in Africa’s opposition to Fiducia Supplicans, a declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith allowing the blessing of same-sex couples.

Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga of Bangui, 58, was the Church’s youngest cardinal at the time of his elevation in 2016 and is the first-ever cardinal from the Central African Republic. In November 2015, he welcomed Pope Francis in the Diocese of Bangui where the Holy Father opened the first door of the Holy Year of Mercy. As a participant in the 2018 Youth Synod, Nzapalainga emphasized the importance of the Gospel and resisting Western “ideological colonization.”

Europe

Many of the important voices among cardinals in Europe are non-electors, including Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, the archbishop emeritus of Genoa. The 82-year-old was president of the Italian bishops’ conference from 2007–2017 and served five-year terms as vice president and then president of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE).

The 94-year-old Cardinal Camillo Ruini is also an influential figure in the Church in Italy. He has held many different leadership roles, most importantly as vicar general of Rome from 1991–2008 and president of the Italian bishops’ conference from 1991–2007.

Luxembourg’s archbishop, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, was a key leader of the multiyear Synod on Synodality at the Vatican. The 66-year-old, who has occasionally expressed controversial opinions on issues such as women priests and homosexuality, was a member of the pope’s council of cardinal advisers and spent a term as president of the European bishops’ commission (COMECE).

Cardinal Roberto Repole, archbishop of the northern Italian Archdiocese of Turin and bishop of Susa, is a rising star in the Italian episcopate. The 58-year-old theologian, made a cardinal in 2024, was one of the Italian bishop delegates to the Synod on Synodality, during which he was invited to speak as an expert at a public theological forum. He is also a member of a synod study group on “the synodal missionary face of the local Church.”

Recently retired as archbishop of Vienna, Austria, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 80, is also a non-elector. A theologian who led Austria’s most populous archdiocese for three decades, Schönborn helped write the Catechism of the Catholic Church and chaired the Austrian bishops’ conference for 22 years. He was also chairman of Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinals.

Asia/Oceania

Cardinal Mario Zenari, 79, originally from Italy, has served as the pope’s representative in Syria since 2008, where he has been a powerful advocate for the people suffering for over a decade from civil war and for Christians throughout the Middle East. As a member of the Vatican’s diplomatic corps since 1980, he was stationed in Germany during the fall of the Berlin Wall. He has also been apostolic nuncio in Sri Lanka, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Niger, and been the Holy See’s observer at several United Nations institutions.

The head of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference (FABC), Cardinal Charles Bo became the first cardinal of Myanmar in 2015. The 76-year-old cardinal, who has led the Archdiocese of Yangon since 2003, told EWTN News in 2021 he feels called to be a voice for human rights for his people in the Church in Asia, including under Myanmar’s military coup.

Latin America

Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, is archbishop of Manaus in the Amazonian part of Brazil. The 74-year-old cardinal participated in both the Amazon synod and the Synod on Synodality and is known for being a defender of the poor and Indigenous. He is also considered “pro-LGBTQ.” In the past he has stated that “there will be a way” to end mandatory priestly celibacy.

The 64-year-old Cardinal Jaime Spengler, OFM, has emerged as a prominent figure in the Church in Brazil and throughout South America, heading both the Catholic bishops’ conference of Brazil and the Latin American bishops’ conference (CELAM). As archbishop of Porto Alegre, he has also supported an Amazonian rite of the Mass and urged “openness” to the idea of married priests to combat priest shortages in his part of the world.

A fellow Brazilian, Cardinal João Braz de Aviz retired as prefect of the Vatican’s congregation for consecrated life in January. The 78-year-old supports liberation theology and was one of Pope Francis’ hand-picked delegates to the 2019 Amazon Synod.

Cardinal Fernando Sturla Berhouet, SDB, heads the Archdiocese of Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay. Before becoming a bishop, Sturla, a member of the Salesian religious order, served as Salesian provincial for Uruguay and then president of the Conference of Religious of Uruguay. The 65-year-old cardinal has battled to preserve the faith as his country becomes increasingly secular. His priestly ministry is characterized by a care for the weakest and the spiritual accompaniment of young people.