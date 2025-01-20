Pope Francis Invokes Blessings on US as President Trump Begins His Second Term

The Holy Father expressed hope that under Trump’s leadership, the American people would “prosper and always strive to build a more just society.”

Pope Francis sent a message to Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, offering prayers for “wisdom, strength and protection” in the exercise of his duties and invoking blessings upon the “beloved American people.”

In the message, released by the Holy See Press Office on Jan. 20, the Pontiff expressed hope that under Trump’s leadership, the American people would “prosper and always strive to build a more just society.”

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” Pope Francis wrote.

The Pope acknowledged the “numerous challenges” facing the human family, including “the scourge of war,” and asked God to guide Trump’s efforts in “promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples.”

The message concluded with the Holy Father invoking “an abundance of divine blessings” upon President Trump, his family, and “the beloved American people.”

One day earlier — on Sunday — Pope Francis criticized potential plans for mass deportations in the United States during a wide-ranging Italian television interview.

“If this is true it is a disgrace because it makes the poor unfortunate who have nothing pay the price of imbalance. This is not how things are solved,” the Pope said on Italian broadcaster Nove’s “Che tempo che fa” program on Jan. 19, speaking about plans to deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.