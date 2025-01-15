Pope Francis Calls for Global Commitment to Eradicate Child Labor and Exploitation

During the address, the Pope decried the widening social divide that has left many children even more vulnerable to exploitation.

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for a global commitment to eradicate child labor, saying injustices committed against “the invisible little ones” are a gross violation against God’s commandments.

The Holy Father told groups of pilgrims attending his Jan. 15 general audience that they should be aware that millions of children — “the most beloved of the Father” — are trafficked for organ harvesting, to become child brides, or are forced to work as slaves, drug dealers, prostitutes, and for the porn industry.

“This is very bitter in our societies,” he told pilgrims gathered inside the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall. “Unfortunately, there are many ways in which children are abused and mistreated.”

“Child abuse, of whatever nature, is a despicable and heinous act,” he continued. “It is not simply a blight on society. No, it is a crime!”

Pope Francis addresses pilgrims gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall for his Wednesday general audience on Jan. 15, 2025, at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

During the address, the Pope decried the widening social divide that has left many children even more vulnerable to exploitation.

“Widespread poverty, the shortage of social support tools for families, the increased marginality in recent years along with unemployment and job insecurity are factors that burden the youngest with the highest price to pay,” he lamented on Wednesday.

To eliminate the reality of forced child labor, the Pope said it is “necessary to awaken the consciences” of individuals, institutions, and nations to work in solidarity to protect vulnerable boys and girls.

“When we purchase products that involve child labor — how can we eat and dress, knowing that behind that food and those garments there are exploited children who work instead of going to school?” the Holy Father asked.

Pope Francis greets pilgrims gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall for his Wednesday general audience on Jan. 15, 2025, at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

“Awareness of what we purchase is a first act in order not to be complicit,” he emphasized.

Praising the wisdom of countries and international organizations that have enacted policies to protect children’s rights, the pope stressed that they must “shift their investments to companies that do not use or permit child labor.”

The Holy Father also implored journalists to raise awareness of the issue and to help find solutions: “Don’t be scared, criticize these things!”

Asking for the intercession of St. Teresa of Calcutta, the pope prayed that the “mother to the most disadvantaged and forgotten boys and girls” will help all those committed to denouncing child labor.

“With the tenderness and attention of her gaze, she can accompany us to see the invisible little ones, the too many slaves of a world that we cannot abandon to its injustices,” he said.

Pope Francis enjoys a circus performance in the Paul VI Audience Hall following his Wednesday general audience on Jan. 15, 2025, at the Vatican. Credit: Vatican Media

Before imparting his final blessings to pilgrims following a circus performance inside the Paul VI Hall, the pope expressed his closeness with the victims of the Jan. 3 Myanmar earthquake.

Following the disaster, the country’s Kachin state was struck by a landslide on Monday that killed at least a dozen people and displaced several families.

He also asked people to continue to pray for the many countries at war, including Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel, reminding his listeners that “war is always a defeat” with a high human cost.

“Let us pray for the conversion of the hearts of weapons manufacturers because their products help people to kill,” he said.