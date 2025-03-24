Mom Says Feds Yanked Security Status After Complaints About ‘Polysexual’ Posters at School

A New Jersey woman who complained about student-made posters with flags labelled “polysexual,” “pansexual,” “nonbinary,” and “genderqueer” at a public elementary school is suing state and federal agencies, saying they are punishing her by making it harder for her to travel by airplane.

Angela Reading, of North Hanover Township, New Jersey, says she lost her “trusted traveler status” that allowed her to avoid certain aspects of security screening at airports and that on seven domestic flights in 2023 and 2024, she was “subjected to repeated and unusual requests by TSA agents for additional identification and photographing.”

Reading, whose lawyers describe her as a devout Christian, says the agencies and certain individuals violated her First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion because she publicly opposed what she considers inappropriate material at the school.

Her opponents say her actions undermined the safety of students and families by exposing them to what one called “right wing extremists.”

Reading says in court papers that her problems began in November 2022, when she posted on a Facebook group page about posters she saw displayed on the wall.

“Last night, I attended an elementary ‘Math Night.’ My 7 YO daughter, while reading posters at the school's main entrance, asked me what ‘polysexual’ means. To say the least, I was livid,” Reading wrote in the Facebook post. “Why are elementary schools promoting/allowing elementary KIDS to research topics of sexuality and create posters? This is not in the state elementary standards (law) nor in the BOE-approved curriculum. It's perverse and should be illegal to expose my kids to sexual content.”

The superintendent of schools confirmed the content in a December 2022 message to parents, saying that students made posters as part of grades-4-through-6 Upper Elementary School’s “Week of Respect” and that “some included content that was supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“On a couple of the posters, this included flags that were labeled for various groups like transsexual, bisexual, lesbian, pansexual, polysexual, etc., along with messages that all people were accepted at their school,” wrote Helen Payne, superintendent of North Hanover Township School District, according to court papers.

At the time, Reading was an elected member of the Northern Burlington County Board of Education, which has oversight over a grades-7-through-12 regional school district that includes North Hanover Township, while her husband was an elected member of the local school board that has oversight over the elementary school.

Both school districts include parents and children associated with a military facility known as Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst. Email messages included as exhibits in Reading’s complaint show that officials who work at the base contacted local and federal authorities about Reading. The first was Major Christopher Schilling, a member of the United States Army Reserve, who said in one online post that Reading’s Facebook posts complaining about the posters had “caused safety concerns for many families.”

“The Joint Base Security Forces are working with multiple law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure the continued safety of the entire community,” Schilling wrote in an undated online post included among the exhibits with Reading’s complaint.

His efforts had an effect.

In one email message dated Nov. 30, 2022, the local police chief, Robert Duff, said he contacted the administrator of a Facebook group page with “concerns about the post” from Reading and that the administrator “respectfully removed the post from Facebook” -- after, according to court papers, he told the administrator of the page “that students could die if she did not remove the post, drawing parallels to the devastating incidents at Uvalde Elementary School and the Colorado Springs nightclub,” mass shootings that occurred in May 2022 in Texas and in November 2022 in Colorado, respectively.

The same day as the police chief’s email message, the anti-terrorism program manager of the 87th Security Forces Squadron at the military base, Joe Vazquez, sent an email message saying he was contacting “our partners with NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness as well as the NJ State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center,” explaining: “Both agencies analysts keep an eye on far right/hate groups.”

Reading resigned from the regional school board Dec. 7, 2022, during the uproar over her online posts about the posters. Her husband also resigned from the local school board.

In March 2023, lawyers from the Thomas More Society, a conservative public interest law firm in Chicago, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Reading in U.S. District Court in New Jersey claiming civil rights violations and naming as defendants the township, the superintendent, the police chief, six officers at the base, and a civilian U.S. Air Force employee.

Earlier this month, on March 12, Reading’s lawyers filed an amended complaint bringing federal agencies into the case. The newly named defendants, sued in their official capacity, are U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem; Adam Stahl, the senior official performing the duties of Administrator of the federal Transportation Security Administration; and Laurie Doran, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

The Register on Friday contacted spokesmen for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the federal Transportation Security Administration, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, but did not hear back by publication of this story.

Lawyers for the other defendants — including including Schelling, Vazquez, Payne, and Duff — also did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The lawsuit is pending. In December 2024, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected Reading’s request for a preliminary injunction against several government officials to prevent them from censoring her speech, but found that “much of the government actors’ behavior was beyond the pale.”

“Reading’s allegations are serious and raise important questions under the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment,” the panel said in its decision. “Reading expressed concern about whether her seven-year-old daughter was being exposed to sexual topics that have no place in an elementary school. Regardless of whether one agrees with Reading’s concern, the record suggests that Defendants’ response to her blog post was, to put it mildly, disproportionate.”