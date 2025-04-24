Professor Fired for Warning About Child ‘Gender Transitions’ Gets $1.6-Million Settlement

The University of Louisville has agreed to pay a former professor nearly $1.6 million after the university demoted him and refused to renew his contract following off-campus expert testimony in which he spoke about the dangers of performing transgender operations on children.

Allan Josephson, a psychologist who had led the university’s division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology, received pushback from the university’s LGBT Center immediately after he voiced his concerns on a panel at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“I’m glad to finally receive vindication for voicing what I know is true,” Josephson said in a statement provided by his attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) after the settlement.

“Children deserve better than life-altering procedures that mutilate their bodies and destroy their ability to lead fulfilling lives,” Josephson added.

“In spite of the circumstances I suffered through with my university, I’m overwhelmed to see that my case helped lead the way for other medical practitioners to see the universal truth that altering biological sex is impossibly dangerous while acceptance of one’s sex leads to flourishing.”

According to the lawsuit Josephson filed against the school in early 2019, the professor said during the Heritage panel discussion that gender dysphoria is a sociocultural and psychological issue that cannot be fully addressed through transgender drugs or surgeries.

He also argued that transgender medical interventions neglect the developmental needs of children and fail to address the root cause of the child’s gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit noted that he had previously given expert testimony on these matters, saying that children are not equipped psychologically to make important life decisions and that gender transitions result in permanent social, medical, and psychiatric consequences.

He has said that therapy for children should focus on resolving conflicts they feel with their biological sex rather than being immediately “affirmed” as transgender.

According to the lawsuit, Josephson was demoted at the behest of the university’s LGBT Center and several faculty members. It asserted that some faculty members created a hostile environment and leaked information about his demotion to discredit him as an expert witness. It stated that the university refused to renew his contract without citing any performance concerns.

The lawsuit accused the public university of violating Josephson’s First Amendment right to free speech and his 14th Amendment right to due process by demoting and ultimately firing him.

ADF Senior Counsel Travis Barham hailed the settlement as a major victory for “free speech and common sense” on college campuses. He said public universities will hopefully learn from this settlement that “if they violate the First Amendment, they can be held accountable, and it can be very expensive.”

“[Josephson] risked his livelihood and reputation to speak the truth boldly, and the university punished him for expressing his opinion — ultimately by dismissing him,” he said. “But public universities have no business punishing professors simply because they hold different views. Dr. Josephson’s case illustrates why — because the latest and best science confirms what he stated all along.”

The university did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.