Catholic Actor David Henrie Talks ‘Monster Summer’

Catholic actor David Henrie can currently be seen in theaters across the country playing a young Ronald Reagan in the new biopic Reagan, but he’s most excited about a new family film hitting theaters Oct. 4 — Monster Summer, for which he donned a director’s hat.

Speaking to Raymond Arroyo on EWTN’s The World Over Thursday night about his new project — alongside producer Mel Gibson, who also stars in the film — Henrie said it’s the fight against evil that keeps him going.

“It’s what I really gravitated towards ... because, as a director, you have to feel like you’re fighting for something,” Henrie, 35, told Arroyo.

“It’s such a hard job. You are so in it. There’s a million questions being thrown at you at every moment ... so I have to be super motivated to want to make sure that I believe in this. And to me, it’s the themes in the world of philosophy that motivate me. And this idea that evil wins when good men do nothing; and this idea that, does evil exist or not? And these forces are all at play in this film under the surface. And I just love seeing them butt heads.”

Monster Summer depicts a a teenage cast facing danger from a mysterious force in Martha’s Vineyard. After a teenager, “Ben,” has a near-death experience at the beach, he and his friends obtain the help of a man, “Gene,” played by Gibson, to find the monsters.

Gibson said he welcomed the opportunity to work with a new generation of young actors.

“I love working with kids because they’re so unaffected and they’re open to all kinds of technique. And, you know, you can impart stuff to them,” Gibson told Arroyo. “You know, it’s nice. They’re very malleable.”

Reaching young minds and hearts is what draws Henrie to create films like Monster Summer. As a father of three, he sees a real need for movies to watch with his own children.

“I’m a parent now, and there’s not a lot I can watch with my children,” Henrie told Arroyo. “I wanted to recreate that experience I had with my father in a movie theater, where you get a movie that’s high quality, that has something to say, and that can be an experience for us.”

Comparable to films like Goonies, Monster Squad and Super 8, the movie’s nostalgic feel will appeal to parents as well as children.

“Hopefully there’s a little mystery involved, there’s a few laughs — it’s an adventure,” Gibson told Arroyo.

Gibson also spoke about his upcoming sequel to The Passion of the Christ, which is currently in preproduction stages. Gibson said The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection will be “good for the whole family.”

Henrie, known for his role as teenage wizard Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, alongside Selena Gomez, is also producing and reprising his role on a series spinoff — Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — that will come out this year. Understanding the life of a child actor himself, Henrie said he felt “uniquely qualified” to work with young actors.

“Growing up as a child actor, I saw the good, the bad and the ugly, and I wanted to bring all of my best experiences to the table for this film to help get the performances out of those kids,” Henrie said of his time directing Monster Summer. “These kids were so gifted, so talented — they brought their A game. And I think, at the core of it, too, you have to treat them like kids.”

Henrie said the horror aspect of the film teaches children to overcome their fears, rather than “scares with no real value.”

“And to me, fear is one of the most fundamental characteristics kids are dealing with, and movies about overcoming and challenging your fears can be one of the most powerful ways to help shape a young mind to be courageous,” Henrie said.

A monster movie for the whole family may seem like a tall order to pull off, but the source of the script is very interesting, as Henrie told Arroyo:

“The guys that wrote it are the guys that write all of the Peanuts franchise, so the Peanuts movies and the TV shows. And they said, ‘We needed a break from writing these cartoons.’. ... And they slipped me the script, and it was exactly the kind of thing that I was looking for because it took me back to my childhood, where I’d watch movies with my dad.”

And this film is a throwback in a way to a culture that trusted kids more — content that might help young minds grasp the concept of good and evil, Henrie said.

“Back in the day, too, I think before PG and PG-13 distinctions, they believed kids can handle it. And they weren’t dumbing things down for younger people. They believed, okay, kids are programmed with minds that can grasp good and evil, and they can see through things. I’m not gonna treat a kid like a baby,” Henrie explained, adding, “We need to help them learn about the world and experience truth and vice and virtue and stories. And that’s why you have all these great old fairy tales that have some scary elements.”

“Again, it goes right back into wanting to bring wholesome, worry-free family content back to families,” Henrie told Arroyo. “For me, that drives me, and you can experience a powerful story.”

WATCH





Alyssa Murphy contributed to this story.

Monster Summer will be in theaters on Friday, Oct. 4.