David Henrie on Family, Faith and Filmmaking: ‘Monster Summer’ and Beyond

Can monsters, wizards and Catholics mix? For Catholic actor, director and producer David Henrie, they do.

The trailer for the upcoming film Monster Summer, directed by Henrie, came out on last week. The film, starring Mel Gibson and Lorraine Bracco, will be in theaters on Oct. 4.

The trailer depicts a teenage cast facing danger from a mysterious force in Martha’s Vineyard. After a teenager, “Ben,” has a near-death experience at the beach, he and his friends obtain the help of a man, “Gene,” played by Gibson, to find the monsters.

“It’s all about ‘Does evil exist, and would you believe it existed if everyone says that it doesn’t — and would you do something about it if no one believed it?’ — I think it’s a powerful theme and an interesting one,” Henrie told the Register.

Henrie said he thinks Catholics need more entertainment like Monster Summer, films that are appropriate to watch with their families.

“It's definitely a film made because of the, I think, overwhelming need for objective truth in storytelling and wholesome universal values, not pessimistic worldviews, but hopeful universal ones, and the film was made for families with that intention.”

Known for his role as teenage wizard Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, alongside Selena Gomez, Henrie is producing and reprising his role on a series spinoff — Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — that will come out this year.

The show takes place several years in the future, when Justin, now grown, has a family of his own. It will include guest appearances from characters in the original series, including Gomez, who played mischievous sister Alex Russo, and David DeLuise as Jerry Russo, the father of Justin and Alex.

I was 8 years old when the series finale of Wizards of Waverly Place aired in 2012 — fans know what an emotional rollercoaster that episode was. It was my favorite show, so, of course, I rejoiced when I learned I’d interview Henrie, one of my childhood heroes, about his latest projects.

Henrie was on the set of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place when he got on the Zoom call. I asked him how he felt revisiting his role now that he has a family of his own.

“It feels really natural, honestly, because in the show I have two kids, and in real life I have three kids,” he said. “Being a father makes it easier to play a father because you have that instinct in you, so it’s been really natural.”

Henrie said working in the new show initially felt like going back to high school, with familiar smells and feelings that brought back memories of the original series.

Henrie will also be playing young Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight, which will come out Aug. 30.

Despite his busy schedule, Henrie said he puts his faith and family life first. Henrie has shared his life as a Catholic husband and father on social media. He married Maria Cahill in 2019, and the couple now have three children. He said he balances his work-family life by prioritizing being in a state of grace, then his role as a husband and father, and then his career.

“Snagging up as much time as I possibly can for them is key for me and something I really focus on,” Henrie told the Register. “There’s a hyper awareness that all the things I’m doing are for my family — and making time to be there for them, most importantly — because that’s what matters the most.”