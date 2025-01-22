How the Holy See’s Diplomacy Is Shaping Its Work in the Middle East

With an initiative that has no publicized precedents, at least in recent memory, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, met with the nuncios of the Middle East region at the end of his visit to Jordan on Jan. 13. In this way, the Holy See’s diplomacy shows particular attention to a complex area, demonstrating the desire to understand the challenges and to be present in the region, giving specific attention to Christians who live in complex situations.

Cardinal Parolin was in Jordan as the Pope’s envoy for the consecration of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus. As always, the trip included several institutional meetings, including a face-to-face meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The meeting with the nuncios of the Middle East was not made public in the trip program released by the Secretariat of State from its X account. However, the meeting was organized well in advance because the nuncios represent a vast geographical area.

The participants included the papal representatives accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Israel, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Yemen.

The variety of countries alone makes it clear that each situation is entirely different.

The Holy See’s attention to the Holy Land, and in particular to Israel and Palestine, has always been constant and high. During his visit, Cardinal Parolin also met with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, and with the ordinaries of the Holy Land to discuss their situation.

The situation in Syria is yet to be deciphered. Relations with Lebanon are good, but Lebanon is suffering from an institutional crisis that could have been resolved with the recent election of the new president after two years of vacancy.

Yemen has been living in a war for years that the Pope frequently mentions in his appeals. Relations with Qatar are good, and those with Iraq are affected, like all, by the political situation.

Egypt is home to Al-Azhar, the most prominent Sunni Muslim institution, and, after the years of great martyrdom of Christians, today it seems like a place from which to restart the dialogue with Islam. Jordan is the custodian of the Christian and Muslim holy places, and Cardinal Parolin’s trip demonstrates a remarkable closeness.

The Holy See and Iran maintain good relations, and contacts have been constant, even following Israel’s reaction to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7.

Oman is the latest state to establish full diplomatic relations with the Holy See, and relations are very good, partly due to the role the Sultanate played in 2017 in mediating the release of Salesian Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who had been kidnapped in Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates also boasts good relations, enhanced by the dialogue that began with the signing of the Declaration of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

There are many different situations, in short. The cardinal’s meeting with the nuncios of the Middle East took place in a house of the Sisters of the Rosary near Amman and lasted all day on Jan. 13. It concluded with a visit to the city of Al-Salt, the first capital of Jordan, where the first Latin parish in modern times arose.

According to the note the Holy See Press Office released about the Jan. 13 meeting, “the following topics were discussed: the current crises in the region, the political and ecclesial situation in each country, the visible signs of hope in some of these countries, the serious humanitarian situation in which the people most affected by the conflicts find themselves, and the need for solidarity on the part of the international community.”

The note added, “Hope was expressed that there would soon be a cessation of hostilities on all fronts and that the Middle East could be a land of peace, where Christians remain an essential element of fraternal coexistence among the various religions and of the progress of the respective nations.”

Speaking to EWTN in an email interview, Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, who has been nuncio (ambassador) to Jordan since 2023, stressed that “the Middle East is currently experiencing a very delicate phase, but the Holy See has always had a special concern for this region and in particular for the Christian communities here.” These are already valid reasons for a meeting of the pontifical representatives.

The nuncio added that “each country has its own political and religious specificities, even if located in the same region. The presence of Christians also varies greatly, and the traditional communities in countries such as Lebanon and Jordan differ in composition from those in the Gulf countries.”

However, the nuncio emphasized that the concept of citizenship is central.

“Christians,” he said, “have always been present in the Middle East; they are an integral part of it and have made a fundamental contribution to the growth of their respective peoples. Even today, their being citizens in their own country enables them to have rights and duties like others.”

And what is the role of the Holy See in preserving peace in the region? “I think,” said Archbishop Dal Toso, “that the recent conflict in Gaza has highlighted the role of the Holy See in recalling fundamental principles for our living together, ranging from respect for international law to the promotion of the common good.”

The nuncio added that “the Holy See, as we know, has rather a moral authority, I would even say a duty, to tell the truth, even if uncomfortable, and therefore its contribution is requested and appreciated. Then we must not forget that the Catholic Church can form citizens who, thanks to faith, are committed to the common good within society.”

The papal representatives of the Middle East also find themselves in a delicate situation. They experience the narration of a complex problem with a different perspective and with more accentuated nuances than those found in media reports.

Archbishop Dal Toso explained: “Precisely because the scenario is complex, the narrative cannot limit itself to establishing black and white, to seeing good and bad only on one side or the other. The narratives must meet. We must walk towards mutual acceptance, respect and collaboration to achieve reconciliation and peace. The agreement on Gaza after so many months of war is a sign that it can be done.”

The nuncio also dwelled on the occasion of Cardinal Parolin’s trip, namely the consecration of the Latin Church at the place of Jesus’ baptism, which also has a diplomatic significance.

This occasion, in fact, “seals the excellent relations between the Holy See and the Kingdom of Jordan. It is already a destination for pilgrimage, which I hope can be further implemented so that local Christian communities can come into direct contact with the universal Church and offer all pilgrims the opportunity to relive their baptism.”

“It is located at a biblical site of enormous importance,” Archbishop Dal Toso said. “But there are also other biblical sites in the country, which will be the subject of an exhibition in the Vatican next February entitled ‘Jordan: The Dawn of Christianity.’”