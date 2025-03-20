From ‘My Body, My Choice’ to ‘My Body, My Voice’: Hartford’s March for Life 2025

Nearly 3,000 people gathered in Hartford Conn. on March 19 for the 2025 March for Life. Speakers included Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly of the Knights of Columbus, March for Life president Jennie Bradley Lichter, and headlining this year was abortion survivor Melissa Ohden. Bishop Frank Caggiano also attended offering the opening invocation.

Marchers stroll through the streets of Hartford on a chilly day for the March for Life. (Photo: Tom Wehner )

Highlighting the importance of fatherhood on the feast of St. Joseph, Patrick Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus spoke to marchers about the dire need for men to proclaim the dignity of life:

"Women need husbands and children need fathers and young men need mentors. In short, we need men to act like men. Now I know that today I'm preaching to the choir, but these are truths that we just don't hear enough in our culture. And as the leader of a men's organization, I pose a question and a challenge every man here and every man everywhere should ask himself: 'What more can I do to lay down my life for others?' And men need to make this decision for others, not just once in their lives, but every day. And your being here means that you have made that decision, and now all of us together, it's our job to inspire other men to do the same.

Our message needs to be clear and simple: to men, love your wives more than yourself, show your sons how to be men and how to protect the women in their lives, and teach your daughters to demand more of men and to demand real respect from men.

Now today, Catholics celebrate the feast of St Joseph when we honor the foster father of our Lord and the husband of Mary. Saint Joseph was and is a model for what it means to be a man. He protected Mary and the Child Jesus, and what did he protect them from? He protected them from harm. He always did his duty, and he never sought the limelight. He was too busy putting others in front of himself. That's the kind of men we need today: responsible and selfless, the kind of men who stand in harm's way, and it's not enough to oppose abortion.

As important as that is, if we truly oppose abortion, we must do everything we can to support the women in our lives. You know, abortion advocates say it's all about women, and in this capital building, so many legislators say it's all about women, and we've all heard it. But as men, we should say, yes, that's right, it is all about women. It's all about showing them the respect that they deserve. It's all about being there to help them when they need it, and it's all about realizing that to be truly pro-life means we are willing to lay down our lives, because that's what real men do.

Families walk together during the 2025 March for Life in Hartford Connecticut. (Photo: Tom Wehner )

So I say to every man here today: remember that you were made for greatness. Embrace that mission of greatness, a mission that you have been given. And if we're going to build a culture of life, it starts with you and with me, and we'll succeed when every man becomes the man that God is calling him to be."

Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden also addressed the crowd urging the pro-life community to change the narrative from "my body, my choice" to "my body, my voice," advocating for the voices of survivors and those affected by abortion:

"So we marched today for many different reasons. Whether you're on the sidewalk of the pregnancy center, you're doing policy work, you're doing educational efforts; but I can tell you that your voice and your experiences are so important. You offer them something the abortion industry in their lobby never have, that is love, support, health, and hope. So today, I want to invite you to keep doing what you're doing. You may think that we are the heroes in the pro life movement, going to tell you we're not. You are our heroes.

Sporting their home-made signs, middle school pupils from St. Rita's in Hamden, Connecticut, attended the fourth annual Connecticut March for Life March 19 at the Capitol. Kneeling, from left: Gaby Carbajal-Romero, Alexia Nawrocki and Juliette Walsh. Middle row, from left: William Feiler, Julian Canieso-Walters, Jeddy Thony, Grace Evanich, Fabiana Velasquez, Maggie Schreck, Isabella Ayala and Adoni Lefkimiatis Jr. Back row, from left, Cody Young, Ottavio Sabino, Giuliana Polinsky, Izzy Chacko, Kennedy Byrd, Leanne Berongoy, Daniel Taveras and Gabe Cardichon. (Photo: Tom Wehner )

And as we march today, I want to give you the opportunity to reclaim these words with me, 'my body, my voice.' Whatever your body your voice is, that is your story to tell, and no one could take it away from you. Your experience, your story, your voice matters just as much as mine because you matter.

So you will see us launching more and more of 'my body, my voice,' our storytelling initiative that we plan to make a national storytelling initiative to take back the words that don't belong with abortion. 'My body, my voice is about people, people just like you and me. So God bless you for being here today. Thank you for doing everything you do, day in and day out. Keep taking a stand and using your voices, Connecticut."

March for Life president Jennie Bradley Lichter also took to the stage speaking about this pivotal moment in a post-Roe era, calling for more support for the invaluable work of pro-life pregnancy resource centers:

"So I'm going to share with you now one concrete reason that I am encouraged, a reason for hope, and that is pregnancy resource centers. For many decades, pro life organizations and pregnancy resource centers have worked hard to protect mothers from the harms of abortion and to provide resources and support to women and children and families in need.

Here's my fun fact for today: there are close to 3000 pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes nationwide, that is astounding. That represents so many dedicated staff and volunteers and supporters who are committed to supporting women in unexpected pregnancies. That is an incredible showing of love and support. I've had a chance to learn a little bit about the many amazing life-affirming and life-saving organizations you have here in Connecticut. So to all of the PRC staff and volunteers here, and I know many of you are here today, you have the deep gratitude of my colleagues and I at the March for Life. You are the front lines, and we're grateful for you.

Priests and seminarians take part in the march attended by nearly 3,000 in Hartord, Conn. (Photo: Tom Wehner )

Here's another fact, this one is less fun, but it's important: six out of 10 women who have chosen abortion would have preferred to choose life if they had the emotional and financial support that they felt necessary. That is convicting friends. That is such a call to action for every one of us to do our part to make that support available and make sure that women who need it know how to find it. So I am giving you a task if you will, an assignment: support your local PRCs. Yes! Volunteer, donate, bring diapers and wipes."