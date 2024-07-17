Archbishop Gänswein Shares Stories of Pope Benedict XVI: Faith, Music, and Marian Devotion

‘Just looking into his eyes was enough to see the gentleness there — a clear and resolute gentleness, which can sometimes be firmer than marble.’

Pope Benedict XVI was born only 10 miles from a Marian shrine that has shaped the faith in Germany’s southern region Bavaria for centuries.

For the late German Pope, the city of Altötting was formative. Here, the first Benedict Forum took place from July 12 to 14. One of the highlights was a very personal conversation with Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Benedict’s private secretary, who accompanied him for almost two decades.

EWTN News’ Vatican Bureau’s Andreas Thonhauser interviewed the former prefect of the Papal House in German for an hour in front of hundreds of faithful, who had come to celebrate the legacy of Pope Benedict XVI. They learned about his favorite saints, his prayer life, his devotion to Mary, and how he felt about being accused during the German abuse scandals.

Pope Benedict was a man of faith. How did he live this faith on a daily basis?

It was quite simple. He wrote, preached and spoke the way he lived his faith: in a simple way, clearly and convincingly. He wasn’t just a great man of words or the pen.

He was also very clear in his lifestyle and spiritual life, a faithful son of the Church: Holy Mass, Rosary, breviary, spiritual reading — nothing extraordinary. This continuity, regardless of the circumstances, formed him.

It was this continuity that defined him and also had an atmospheric impact, not just on me. I think it affected others as well, not only within the papal family but beyond — a clear, transparent, crystalline form of devotion.

You describe him as gentle in his interactions.

Anyone who knew Pope Benedict well, even slightly, would say that the image of him as the “Panzer Cardinal” or “God's Rottweiler” was a gross misrepresentation. In journalism, it became a narrative that unfortunately stuck. Just looking into his eyes was enough to see the gentleness there — a clear and resolute gentleness, which can sometimes be firmer than marble.

It sounds as if he never had any free time. But if he ever did, how did he spend it?

He always enjoyed making music. Typically, Sunday afternoons were cultural afternoons where he spent time with the Memores Domini [community of consecrated women], his secretaries; and if his brother was there, it was even more special. We watched videos — actually, videos of Holy Masses, symphonies, operas and so on. He also enjoyed having a reading hour where he liked to be read to. This was a tradition from the time when his sister was alive; they either read to each other, or she read to him. This was something he cherished as a form of relaxation, free time and leisure. He continued this tradition until shortly before his death.

Was there a specific piece of music or a composer he particularly admired?

He often talked about visiting Salzburg with his brother because he loved Mozart. He also played a bit of Mozart himself. He kept his sheet music in a drawer next to the piano.

What also did him good and was necessary for him was taking regular walks. Regularity was important to him, [almost] methodical. Now, I have to share a little anecdote:

The day after the papal election, his personal physician approached me. His name was Dr. Buzzonetti, who had served since John Paul II and started under Paul VI. He said, “You should ensure he gets a good dose of something beneficial every day. Take him for a half-hour walk every day. Keep this time free, no matter what. It’s the best prevention.” Thus, it became a routine that we would go by car to the gardens to say the Rosary, no matter what. During bad weather, we wouldn’t go outside but would walk the long corridors of the palace, like a Formula One track.

You were here at the Marian shrine in Altötting with Pope Benedict in 2006.

Being born 17 kilometers from Altötting, he spent his youth around this area and deeply rooted himself here with his family. He mentioned this many times and often pointed out the significance of the Mother of God in his life. He frequently said that the threads of his life always led back to Altötting. For him, Altötting was a spiritual home.

Did you learn something from Pope Benedict about Marian devotion?

When you regularly pray the Rosary with someone, the prayer remains the same — it’s a meditative prayer that repeats. But praying together shapes and bonds you, especially in difficult circumstances. The shared prayer to the Mother of God had a profound impact on me, giving me great support. We didn’t talk much about Marian devotion because it wasn’t necessary. It was clear through practice.

Who were the significant role models or saints that were particularly central to Pope Benedict?

His namesake, St. Joseph, was always a priority. There’s a little anecdote about that.

March 19, St. Joseph’s Day, isn’t a holiday in the Vatican. As a cardinal, he would always set aside an hour at the end of the morning and invite staff for a meditation on St. Joseph. I regret not taking notes during those years. Cardinal Ratzinger would do a 10-minute reflection, all from memory. Those were some of the best meditations on St. Joseph, each year a different one. This showed how his namesake drew an inner spiritual line for his life, which he passed on. Besides St. Joseph, his great inspirations were St. Augustine and St. Bonaventure. By studying their works and lives, he regarded them highly.

How did Pope Benedict shape the Church?

In his inaugural homily on April 24, 2005, he said he had no government program. He didn’t sit down in the days before the homily to outline specific agenda points to be implemented. He had no program; he allowed himself to be guided by the will of God and tried to implement God’s will in response to the challenges of the moment. For him, it was clear that it wasn’t about specializing in any one area but about keeping God at the center.

Everything else followed from that. The essential thing was the question of God, not individual issues, which are also important. But first, seek the kingdom of God, and everything else will be given to you as well.

A difficult topic: the issue of abuse and the allegations in the abuse report from his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising. How did Pope Benedict respond to these accusations?

Joseph Ratzinger played a significant role in addressing thorny abuse issues since his time in Rome. The issue of abuse came to the forefront in the early ’90s in the U.S.A. The question was how to handle it. At that time, it was something entirely new and unheard of. There were no clear guidelines. American cardinals came to Rome to discuss with key clergy and Pope John Paul II to find a solution and proper approach to the issue. The aim was also to prevent future abuse. During these discussions, which continued over several years, then-prefect Joseph Ratzinger played a significant role. He recognized and established the understanding that abuse was not a minor issue to be swept under the carpet but a crime against people and the faith and the Church.

When the so-called Munich report emerged in 2022, Pope Emeritus Benedict was contacted. They asked if he would participate. He immediately responded, “Of course, I will participate. I have nothing to hide.” Then came the presentation of the abuse report. I will never forget — it was my worst hour. Seeing how he was treated and what was being said really shook him. It made me so sad. There was an editorial error. One of the reviewers waved a document, essentially claiming it was proof that Benedict had lied. Benedict immediately wanted to address this, asking me to issue a statement that he regretted the error. He indeed had been present at a certain meeting where our response had claimed he was not, but it was a mistake, not a lie. He apologized for this. It was a matter from 40 years ago, 1980, and one of 20 agenda items. The question was whether a particular priest from the Ruhr area could stay in a Munich parish while undergoing therapy. The answer was yes, but there was no mention of what was happening or could be known about what was behind it. That later, from this situation, something cruel emerged was after Ratzinger’s time. That all came later. But it was portrayed as if it had happened on his watch.

How did you experience him in his final weeks, not just during this very negative episode, but in general? Was he afraid of death?

He always dealt with this question calmly and consistently, reflecting on it in his writings and prayers. He approached it with the same clarity and simplicity that characterized his life. In his last weeks, he was peaceful and accepting, showing no fear of death. Until the end, his soul and heart were cheerful.