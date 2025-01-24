Administrative & Customer Relations Assistant (Fractional-Virtual 1099 Contractor)

About Narrows Counseling & Wellness

At Narrows Counseling & Wellness, we believe holistic care that incorporates the mind, body and soul leads to lasting change. Our programs and services promote inner healing, relationship strengthening, physical health and integrative wellness to help people live a peaceful and fulfilling life. As a Catholic Christian faith-based organization, our clients look to us to represent and encourage what supports their authentic healing. In our work, we encourage what leads to true healing in a compassionate, patient, and supportive manner. We honor the dignity and autonomy of everyone we work with by coming alongside them as each person interacts with our programs and services to make the changes they want in their lives. Join our team as we continue to open the possibility for people to experience renewed hope and peace in their lives!

Position Summary

We are seeking a personable and organized Part-Time Administrative & Customer Relations Assistant to be a front-line ambassador of our faith-based organization in partnership with the founder. The ideal candidate excels at communication, thrives in customer interactions, and ensures that every client experience is positive and welcoming by flexing their strengths of organization and implementation of tasks. This role involves handling client correspondence, providing administrative support implementing and see things through to completion, and facilitating excellent service that reflects our mission.

Key Responsibilities

- Customer & Partners Interaction:

- Serve as the first point of contact for clients, vendors, managing inquiries via phone and email with warmth and professionalism.

- Provide timely and accurate information about our services and programs, addressing client questions and concerns.

-Define terms of service with exactness that compels customers to see the quality of offerings available.

- Correspondence Management:

- Draft, edit, and manage correspondence, ensuring clear and e􀆯ective communication with clients and partners.

- Maintain organized records of client interactions and feedback for continuous improvement.

- Administrative Support:

- Schedule and coordinate appointments, meetings, and events, ensuring client convenience and smooth operations.

- Bring focus and closure to business tasks, such as conducting digital filing and itemization, managing SOPs, and ensuring accuracy and efficiency of processes.

-Create a plan for the implementation and management of operational systems.

- Participate in maintaining confidentiality of sensitive information and all work tasks.

- Client Relationship Building:

- Foster positive relationships with clients by actively listening to their needs and following up to ensure satisfaction.

- Assist in gathering client feedback and implementing improvements to enhance service delivery.

- Organizational Support:

- Collaborate with team members to support operational needs and promote a cohesive work environment.

- Help develop and refine processes to improve client service and operational e􀆯iciency.

- Develop and maintain systematic procedures for operational activities, ensuring consistency and efficiency.

Qualifications

- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service by using strengths of organization and implementation of tasks.

- Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities while maintaining attention to detail.

- Proficiency in o􀆯ice software (e.g., MS Office Suite) and experience with client management systems.

- A friendly and approachable demeanor with a passion for helping others.

- A willingness to engage with and promote our Catholic Christian faith-based mission.

Benefits

- Flexibility: Enjoy the freedom of working from a location of your choice with a reliable internet connection.

- Independence: Operate as an independent contractor with the autonomy to manage your schedule and responsibilities.

- Contribute to a meaningful mission: Make a positive impact on the lives of others.

- Supportive: Work environment that encourages transparency about faith.

To Apply

Please submit your resume and a short virtual video of yourself describing why you are applying to this administrative role and organization. Send information to [email protected]

(Position open until filled with an initial 30-month trial period to ensure goodness of fit.)