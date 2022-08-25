You Have to Serve Before You Sit

Sunday, Aug. 28, is the 22nd Sunday of Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Sirach 3:17-18, 20, 28-29; Psalm 68:4-5, 6-7, 10-11; Hebrews 12:18-19, 22-24a; Luke 14:1, 7-14.

In the Gospel for Sunday’s Mass, the Lord Jesus summons us to a deeper appreciation for what brings true honor, for what makes a person truly great. Let’s look at this Gospel in three parts and discover its paradoxical vision.





The Person Who Honors

The Lord is at a banquet and notices people vying for seats of honor. In response, he gives the following teaching: “When you are invited by someone to a wedding banquet, do not recline at table in the place of honor. A more distinguished guest than you may have been invited by him, and the host who invited both of you may approach you and say, ‘Give your place to this man,’ and then you would proceed with embarrassment to take the lowest place.”

At formal banquets, it is the host who determines where we sit. Of course the banquet we are invited to is God’s kingdom. In the Kingdom, God has a place for us, but it is God who assigns each his place. Many miss this point and like to assign themselves places and honors in God’s kingdom.

Some go through life resentful that they are not as rich or powerful as others. Some wish they were taller, thinner, smarter or more attractive. But it is not for us to assign our own seat. Just because we think it is better to be rich than poor does not mean that it is so. Having a “good” job like someone else’s or a talent like someone else’s may not be what is best for us.

So don’t just walk into God’s kingdom and seat yourself! Check with the Host and find out his will, in terms of your seat. He has just the right one for you.





The Paradox of Honors

Jesus was noticing how they were choosing the places of honor at the table. They vie for what they think is honor. But remember, this is God’s banquet.

The qualifications for the seats of honor there are very different from those necessary for worldly honors.

In the world, many are impressed by things like brawn, beauty, bling and bucks.

But what about God? As God looks around the banquet hall of his kingdom, who draws his eye? Is it those at the “head table”? No. Those who catch God’s eye are not even at the table; they are those serving, those back in the kitchen cooking and washing dishes! It is the servants who catch God’s eye.

The Lord says elsewhere, “Whoever would be great among you must be the servant …”(Mark 10:43). “For who do you think is the greater, one who sits at table, or one who serves? Is it not the one who sits at table? But I am among you as one who serves!” (Luke 22:26).





The Prescription for Honors

Jesus then adds, “When you hold a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind; blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

What this amounts to is a complete change in the way we see what is great in this world and who is greatest in the Kingdom. We ought to run to the poor, the blind the lame and the afflicted, because they give us the ability to serve. In the end, our greatest honor is serving others, especially those who cannot repay us.