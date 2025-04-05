Jesus Reminds Us to Consider the Cost of Being Unmerciful

Sunday, April 6, is the Fifth Sunday of Lent. Mass readings: Isaiah 43:16-21; Psalm 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6; Philippians 3:8-14; John 8:1-11.

This Sunday’s Mass features the well-known Gospel of the woman caught in adultery.

The Gospel reminds us that we should consider carefully the need to be merciful and forgiving to others.

The Pharisees and the teachers of the Law bring forward a woman, and the accusers want the strictest punishment meted out: stoning. But, be careful, demanding harsh punishment for others can lead to being judged ourselves by the same strict standard. It’s always better to cry for grace and the conversion of sinners and correct with care.

As God, Jesus knows the sins of all the men gathered. Jesus bends down and traces his finger on the ground, almost as if tracing along with the words of a book. He is reading about their deeds. It is almost as though Jesus were saying, “Reason with me, men. If you demand strict justice, if you insist that I ‘throw the book’ at her, you’d better first look and see what is written about you in ‘the book.’ If she is to be judged strictly and without mercy, then you, too, will face the same standard. Gentlemen, there are things in the book about you — serious things. Have you counted the cost of condemning this woman? Think about it, men. Think very carefully.”

The message for us is clear: We will face judgment. We must count the cost of being unmerciful, unforgiving and vengeful. The measure we use with others will be the measure that God uses for us.

The departure of the accusers leaves Jesus alone with the woman. Though he speaks gently, Jesus is clear: “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” She replied, “No one, sir.” Then Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and from now on do not sin anymore.”

This Gospel does not make light of the woman’s sin. Jesus knows what she has done, and so does she. He is clear that she must turn away from sin. What Jesus does set aside is a condemning mentality.

Yes, we must sometimes correct sinners and mete out punishment. Before rushing to extreme measures, we do well to show mercy and to attempt lesser measures first. Gentle and clear correction is the best course. More significant punishments should only be a later recourse. We must be careful not to be tempted by harshness, anger, mercilessness and lovelessness.

Count the cost. Be very careful to remember that “the measure you measure out to others will be measured out to you” (Matthew 7:2). “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy” (Matthew 5:7).