What the Passion Narrative Teaches Us

Sunday, April 13, is Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion.

Mass readings: Palm procession: Luke 19:28-40; at the Mass: Isaiah 50:4-7; Psalm 22:8-9, 17-18, 19-20, 23-24; Philippians 2:6-11; Luke 22:14—23:56 or Luke 23:1-49.

It is of some value to examine the behaviors of Jesus’ followers and others during the Passion.

And while we can marvel at their lack of faith and courage, we can see ourselves in what they do and fail to do.

They are distracted.

Jesus has spoken to them before on numerous occasions about not only his death, but also his resurrection.

For example, “The Son of Man is going to be betrayed into the hands of men. They will kill him, and on the third day he will be raised to life.” And the disciples were filled with grief (Matthew 17:22-23).

But their perception is partial. They will see only the negative, forgetting that Jesus has promised to rise.

Blind and forgetful, we also give in to our fears and fail to walk the way of Christ’s passion boldly.

They become drowsy.

In the Passion accounts, the Lord asks Peter, James and John to pray with him — but they doze off. We too can just drift off into a sort of moral slumber.

Being vigilant against the threat posed to our souls by sin or the harm caused by injustice (whether to ourselves or to others) is too stressful, so we just “tune out” — and stop noticing or really even caring about critically important matters.

They seek to destroy.

When Peter finally awakens, he lashes out with a sword and wounds Malchus, the servant of the high priest.

In our fear, we too can lash out. If we are already certain of our victory, as the Lord has promised, why do we fear?

They deny.

Confronted with the fearful prospect of being condemned along with Jesus, Peter denies being one of his followers or even knowing him at all.

He dissociates himself from Christ.

We too, confronted with the possibility of far milder things such as ridicule, often deny a connection with the Lord or the Church. We dissociate from, compromise, or qualify our faith to avoid the stress.

They deflect.

Pilate has a choice to make. The various accounts in Scripture all make it clear that Pilate knew Jesus was innocent, but because he feared the crowds he handed Jesus over. Yet notice that he tried to deflect his choice. Washing his hands, he said to the crowd:

“I am innocent of this man’s blood, It is your responsibility” (Matthew 27:24).

Actually, Pilate, it is also your responsibility.

So, too, for us.

We often favor our career or our own skin over doing what is right. In so doing, we blame others for what we have freely chosen.

Take the path that is prescribed.

In three days, Jesus rises, so why are we afraid? Jesus has already won the victory. It is true that we get there through the cross, but never forget what the end shall be.