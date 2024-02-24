What to Watch: ‘Lilies of the Field’

SUNDAY, Feb. 25, 10 p.m.

Patrick’s Peak: An Irish Pilgrimage

EWTN Bob Dolan hikes up rugged, 2,507-foot Croagh Patrick in scenic County Mayo, Ireland.

FRIDAYS, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 7 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

Stations of the Cross

EWTN St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) composed the Stations of the Cross that this special presents to us.

SATURDAY, March 2, 2 p.m.

Interrupted Lives: Catholic Sisters Under European Communism

EWTN This hour-long documentary from 2009, filmed on location in Hungary, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and the United States, interviews Eastern Rite and Latin Rite Catholic “Sister Survivors” of atheistic-communist rule in Europe after World War II. Until the fall of the Soviet Union and its “Captive Nations,” 1989-1991, sisters endured prison, torture and exile to slave-labor camps in Siberia.

Many brave women entered religious life at great risk and became “secret sisters” to serve in the underground Church. TV-PG. (Re-airs Sunday at 2 a.m.)

SUNDAY, March 3, 8 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This premiere episode, “All American Marinara,” chronicles the revolutionary debuts of SpaghettiO’s in 1965 and Prego sauces in 1981 by food giant Campbell’s. TV-PG.

MONDAY, March 4, 2:30 a.m.

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly 1963 comedy-drama, based on William Edmund Barrett’s same-named 1962 novel, Sidney Poitier is a roving worker persuaded to help build a chapel for sisters in Arizona who fled East Germany.

THURSDAY, March 7, 6:30 p.m., and SATURDAY, March 9, 4:30 p.m.

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN This worldwide Lenten observance includes Eucharistic adoration. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday is the Opening Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. At 4:30 p.m. Saturday is the Closing Mass with a Eucharistic procession and Benediction.

SATURDAY, March 9, 8 p.m.

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Always a must-see, this 1959 epic depicts a wronged hero who finds redemption in Jesus. Charlton Heston, Haya Harareet and Stephen Boyd star. TV-PG.

SATURDAY, March 9, 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

Faith of Our Fathers

EWTN EWTN’s 2023 original drama Faith of Our Fathers portrays the 17th-to-18th-century Penal Days, when the Irish people kept their Catholic faith under English persecution.

At 8 p.m., The Story Behind the Story relates the history the film portrays. At 9 p.m., Behind the Scenes introduces the cast and crew. (Re-airings at 1:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m. Monday.) Both shows TV-14.

Upcoming

DAILY, 3:20 p.m.

Live Adoration From EWTN Chapel

EWTN Join in adoring Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.