What to Watch: ‘Lilies of the Field’

TV PICKS 02.25.24

‘Lilies of the Field’ is good viewing. (photo: United Artists)
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

SUNDAY, Feb. 25, 10 p.m.

Patrick’s Peak: An Irish Pilgrimage

EWTN Bob Dolan hikes up rugged, 2,507-foot Croagh Patrick in scenic County Mayo, Ireland. 

 

FRIDAYS, March 1, 8, 15, 22,  7 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

Stations of the Cross

EWTN St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) composed the Stations of the Cross that this special presents to us.

 

SATURDAY, March 2, 2 p.m. 

Interrupted Lives: Catholic Sisters Under European Communism

EWTN This hour-long documentary from 2009, filmed on location in Hungary, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and the United States, interviews Eastern Rite and Latin Rite Catholic “Sister Survivors” of atheistic-communist rule in Europe after World War II. Until the fall of the Soviet Union and its “Captive Nations,” 1989-1991, sisters endured prison, torture and exile to slave-labor camps in Siberia. 

Many brave women entered religious life at great risk and became “secret sisters” to serve in the underground Church. TV-PG. (Re-airs Sunday at 2 a.m.)

 

SUNDAY, March 3, 8 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This premiere episode, “All American Marinara,” chronicles the revolutionary debuts of SpaghettiO’s in 1965 and Prego sauces in 1981 by food giant Campbell’s. TV-PG.

 

MONDAY, March 4, 2:30 a.m.

Lilies of the Field

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this Catholic-friendly 1963 comedy-drama, based on William Edmund Barrett’s same-named 1962 novel, Sidney Poitier is a roving worker persuaded to help build a chapel for sisters in Arizona who fled East Germany.

 

THURSDAY, March 7, 6:30 p.m., and SATURDAY, March 9, 4:30 p.m.

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN This worldwide Lenten observance includes Eucharistic adoration. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday is the Opening Mass in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. At 4:30 p.m. Saturday is the Closing Mass with a Eucharistic procession and Benediction.

 

SATURDAY, March 9, 8 p.m.

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Always a must-see, this 1959 epic depicts a wronged hero who finds redemption in Jesus. Charlton Heston, Haya Harareet and Stephen Boyd star. TV-PG.

 

SATURDAY, March 9, 8 p.m., 9 p.m.

Faith of Our Fathers

EWTN EWTN’s 2023 original drama Faith of Our Fathers portrays the 17th-to-18th-century Penal Days, when the Irish people kept their Catholic faith under English persecution. 

At 8 p.m., The Story Behind the Story relates the history the film portrays. At 9 p.m., Behind the Scenes introduces the cast and crew. (Re-airings at 1:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m. Monday.) Both shows TV-14.

 

Upcoming

DAILY, 3:20 p.m.

Live Adoration From EWTN Chapel 

EWTN Join in adoring Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler Register correspondent Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

