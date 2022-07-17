Watch the Papal Journey to Canada on EWTN

SUNDAY, July 17, 10pm

A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

EWTN This EWTN 2016 original documentary profiles the Marxist strategist Saul Alinsky (1909-1972), details the amoral and ruthless “community organizing” pressure and disruption tactics he devised to advance socialism in America, and calculates the damage to the Church and all of society that he and his leftist followers have caused to this day. TV-14.

WEDNESDAY, July 20, 7am-3pm

How the States Got Their Shapes

HISTORY These nine 60-minute episodes catalog the forces that created the boundaries of our 50 states, from geological events to religious and cultural factors to political deals. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAYS, July 20, July 27, 8pm

Green Planet

PBS Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, these new documentaries capture both glorious landscapes and extreme closeups of plants and insects in God’s creation.

THURSDAY, July 21, 5:30pm

Remain With Us, Lord

EWTN Personal testimonies and theological commentary is provided on the centrality of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in Catholics’ lives. Archbishops Charles Brown and José Gomez speak, as does Bishop Robert Barron. TV-PG.

SUNDAY-SATURDAY, July 24-30

Papal Visit to Canada

EWTN With the theme “Walking Together,” Pope Francis will meet with Indigenous peoples in Edmonton, Maskwacis and Lac Ste. Anne, Alberta, on Monday and Tuesday. In Quebec City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, he will meet with Canadian officials and Indigenous peoples. He will say Mass in Edmonton on Tuesday and at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec City on Thursday.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 31, 10pm

A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing II: The Gender Agenda

EWTN This two-hour, 2020 EWTN original documentary shows how Marxism, feminism and fake science have attacked God, Christianity, sexual morality, the family and marriage. TV-MA.