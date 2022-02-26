Watch a Special ‘Life on the Rock’ Highlighting Walk for Life West Coast 2022

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, noon

The Food That Built America: Soup of the Century

HISTORY Joseph A. Campbell founded his food company in 1869 and eventually expanded his soup line. Henry Heinz soon challenged his dominance in the food industry. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 5:30pm

Three Passionist Saints

EWTN As this special shows, Italian Sts. Gabriel Possenti (1838-1862), Gemma Galgani (1878-1903) and Maria Goretti (1890-1902) were devoted to Jesus in his passion and death.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 9pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN This one-hour special about the 18th-annual Walk for Life West Coast in San Francisco on Jan. 22 focuses on the marchers’ and speakers’ dedication to saving babies and helping their moms. Re-airs 3am Thursday and 2pm and 10pm Friday.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27, 10pm

Discovering Tolkien: The Lord of the Rings

EWTN Father Nathan Cromly leads a group of Catholic pilgrims to New Zealand locations where The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, 2001-2003, was filmed. Joseph Pearce and other experts provide commentary on the Catholic themes of novelist J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973).

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 6pm

Brigadoon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Vincente Minnelli directed this 1954 musical fantasy based on the 1947 Lerner and Loewe Broadway musical of the same title. An American (Gene Kelly) on vacation in Scotland falls for a resident (Cyd Charisse) of a magical 18th-century village.

TUESDAY, March 1, noon

Mighty Joe Young

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Love, loyalty and heroism are at the forefront of this 1949 fantasy about Joe, a 12-foot-tall gorilla, raised by Jill (Terry Moore) in Africa and brought to the U.S.

WEDNESDAY, March 2

Ash Wednesday

EWTN At 3:30am, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes in Rome’s Basilica of St. Sabina. Re-airs 11am. At 8am is Ash Wednesday Mass with the Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs 6:30pm and midnight.) At 4:30pm, in My Time With Jesus, the kids learn about the meanings of Ash Wednesday and Lent.

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 8pm

Nature: Bears

PBS This around-the-globe survey explores bears in their many varieties. A re-air from 2019.

SUNDAY, March 6, 8:30pm

Catholics Come Home

EWTN In this new episode, a fire captain and his wife explain how enrolling their children in an authentically Catholic school led them to return to the Church.

SATURDAY, March 12, 6pm

Explore With the Miracle Hunter

EWTN Michael O’Neill travels to Lanciano, in Italy’s Abruzzo region, to visit the site of the Eucharistic miracle there in 750 A.D. At the Consecration, the Host and the Precious Blood became visible as heart tissue and drops of blood, and they still exist today.