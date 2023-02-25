Watch a Classic Movie About the Life of St. Thomas More

SUNDAY, Feb. 26, 4pm-11pm

The Food That Built America: Marathon

HISTORY Starting at 4pm, eight consecutive hour-long episodes highlight the food industry giants who pioneered these fields: chewing gum, doughnuts, TV dinners, cereal, more cereal, holiday treats, soups and potato chips. Starting at midnight, four shows re-air.

MONDAY, Feb. 27, 1:30pm

At Home With Jim and Joy

EWTN In this new “Jim and Joy Call-In Show” episode, the Pintos will answer viewers’ inquiries.

WEDNESDAY, March 1, 9pm

Nova: Dog Tales

PBS Scientists, animal behaviorists and other experts study the domestication of dogs from prehistory onward, looking into canine traits and the rise of breeds. Re-air from 2020.

FRIDAYS, March 3, March 10, 7am, 2:30pm

Stations of the Cross

EWTN “I love thee, my beloved Jesus; I repent with my whole heart for having offended thee.” This half-hour special uses the Stations that St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) composed.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, March 6-10, 1pm

Women of Grace

EWTN In this five-part series, “Discovering the Beauty of the Cross,” Johnnette Benkovic Williams and Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle discuss bearing crosses and enduring suffering with God’s grace. TV-PG.

TUESDAY, March 7, 8pm

A Man for All Seasons

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Adapted by Robert Bolt from his play of the same name, this 1966 drama stars Paul Scofield as St. Thomas More, whom England’s King Henry VIII martyred in 1535 for his heroic refusal to bow to the monarch’s demands that he approve his illicit marriage and recognize him as head of the newly concocted Church of England. An all-star cast.

WEDNESDAY, March 8, 8pm, 1am

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa’s guest is Peter Kilpatrick, who last July became the 16th president of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Kilpatrick, 66, is a convert, is strongly pro-life and stresses that faith and reason complement each other.

THURSDAY, March 9, 8pm

The Pride of the Yankees

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1942 love story and sports drama, Gary Cooper plays the beloved baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig (d. 1941), whose career and life were shortened by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the nervous system disease that unofficially came to bear his name. Teresa Wright and Walter Brennan also star, along with Gehrig’s real-life teammates.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, March 12, 10pm

EWTN on Location: 2022 Principled Entrepreneurship Conference

EWTN Last October’s annual Napa Institute-sponsored Principled Entrepreneurship Conference in New York City included this panel on “Prosperity: Democratic Capitalism vs. Democratic Socialism,” a look at the free market’s power to bring change and offer hope to people.