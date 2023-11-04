Upcoming on EWTN: New Documentary Chronicles Brave Lovers of the Holy Eucharist

SUNDAY, Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Thanksgiving Dinner,” profiles food-industry innovators who made Turkey Day staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce widely available. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m.

Annual Napa Institute Conference

EWTN Presentations will air from featured speakers at the 2023 summer event: Tim Gray, Helen Alvaré and Mary Hasson.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11, 7 a.m.

WWII in HD

HISTORY On Veterans Day, six hour-long episodes of this 2009 documentary use color archival film and interviews to chronicle strategies and battles and tell individuals’ stories from World War II’s European and Pacific Theaters of operation. TV-14 (violence, language).

SATURDAYS, Nov. 11, Nov. 18,

10 a.m.

Protecting the Wild

NBC Wild Kingdom, a popular wildlife show hosted by zoologists Marlon Perkins and Jim Fowler, aired on NBC, 1963-1971. Now back in a new version hosted by wildlife experts Peter Gros and Rae Wynn-Grant, this series spotlights wild animals and how to safeguard them.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Nov. 13-17, 5:30 p.m.

Hour of the Laity

EWTN In this new five-part documentary, Cristofer Pereyra, CEO of the Tepeyac Leadership Initiative, interviews Catholic entrepreneurs and business professionals about how Catholic laymen and women can transform their homes, careers and communities in Christ.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 15, 9 a.m., 11:30 p.m.

Alive in Christ: The Eucharistic Martyrs

EWTN This new documentary from Slovenia’s Studio Siposh tells the stories of the first-century martyrs St. Ignatius of Antioch and St. Justin Martyr, brave lovers of the Holy Eucharist. TV-14.





FRIDAY, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: The First Folio: The Making of Shakespeare

PBS This year is the 400th anniversary of Mr. William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories & Tragedies, known as the “First Folio,” a 900-page compilation from 1623 that preserved 36 works, 18 of which had never been published. This program examines the book’s history and shows how the Public Theater in New York City reimagines Shakespeare for current tastes.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.

The Papacy of Reason: Inside the Mind of Benedict XVI

EWTN This 2008 EWTN hourlong documentary employs extensive archival footage and in-depth interviews, speaking with Church leaders, Vatican figures and journalists to illustrate the papacy, spiritual life, intellect and theology of Pope Benedict.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Nov. 19, 4 a.m., 7 p.m., live

Holy Mass on the World Day of the Poor

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass on this annual day of observance he created in 2017.