What to Watch, Including an EWTN Documentary on St. Maximilian Kolbe

SUNDAY, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.

Great Books Every Catholic Should Know

EWTN Msgr. Robert Hugh Benson (1871-1914) wrote By What Authority? (1904) and Lord of the World (1908), and G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936) wrote The Man Who Was Thursday: A Nightmare (1908). (Re-airs 6:30 a.m. Monday.)

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, 3 p.m., live

Little League Baseball World Series

ESPN Games for regional titles begin today in this international marathon that finishes up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Sunday, Aug. 25, with the 3rd Place Game on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. and the Championship Game on ABC at 3 p.m.





WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, 4 p.m. ET

EWTN The Knight chronicles the life of St. Maximilian Kolbe.





THURSDAY, Aug. 15

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 3:30 a.m., live, is the International Mass on the Feast of the Assumption at the shrine in Lourdes. (Re-airs 3 p.m.) At 8 a.m., live, is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m. and midnight.) At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

MONDAY-THURSDAY,

Aug. 19-22

Democratic National Convention

MAJOR NETWORKS The convention is in Chicago. Networks’ content will vary; C-Span will have unfiltered live coverage; PBS nightly at 8 p.m.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 19-23, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

Coming to Christ: Young Adults and the Church

EWTN Catholic speaker and author Susan Conroy’s five-part road map for drawing close to Jesus and the Church focuses on the Bible, the Blessed Mother, making use of suffering, praying to find God’s will and following the saints.

FRIDAY, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This timeless 1966 drama about St. Thomas More and England’s King Henry VIII pits faith against tyranny. Paul Scofield and Robert Shaw star. TV-PG.

FRIDAY, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024

PBS Conductor Andris Nelsons and soprano Lise Davidsen guest in a program of Wagner, Smetana, Verdi and more.

SATURDAY, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.

Hope: Our Lady of Knock

EWTN On the evening of Aug. 21, 1879, Our Lady, St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist, along with the Eucharistic Lamb, visited Knock. (Re-airs 1:30 a.m. Monday. TV-PG.)

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m.

I Am With You

EWTN This episode emphasizes “Prayer, a Vital Necessity.”