Tune In to EWTN: What to Watch

SUNDAY, July 28, 1:30 p.m.

In Concert

EWTN Giordano Antonelli conducts the Musica Antiqua Latina orchestra and choir in Claudio Monteverdi’s 1610 Vespro della Beata Vergine, a musical setting for vespers, in Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major during the 2021 International Festival of Sacred Music and Art.

SUNDAY, July 28, 8 p.m., 2:06 a.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY Soft-drink entrepreneurs in the first half of the 20th century found non-cola niches to compete with industry giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola: Charles Leiper Grigg invented 7-Up in 1929, and brothers Barney and Ally Hartman introduced Mountain Dew in the 1940s. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, July 28, 10 p.m.

What Every Catholic Needs to Know About the Bible

EWTN Matt Arnold, Scott Hahn and other experts explain Scripture’s history and purpose and refute common Protestant errors and misconceptions. Re-airs 3 a.m. Tuesday.

SUNDAY, July 28-SUNDAY, Aug. 11

Paris 2024 Olympics

NBC The Games of the modern era’s XXXIII Olympiad continue. NBC will provide nine hours or more of daytime coverage and a nightly three-hour recap. The Closing Ceremony will be live at 2 p.m. on Sunday the 11th, with a 7 p.m. recap.

WEDNESDAY, July 31, 8 p.m.

EWTN Live

EWTN Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa interviews Stephen Mosher, an author, speaker, social scientist and president of the Population Research Institute. Mosher became pro-life from witnessing a forced abortion in Communist China, and he became Catholic after pro-life missionary Benedictine Father Paul Marx befriended him. Re-airs 1 a.m., 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

SUNDAY, Aug. 4, 2:45 a.m.

Angel and the Badman

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1947 classic departs from usual westerns with its interplay between a kind Quaker family and a bad guy who needs reforming. John Wayne, Gail Russell, Irene Rich and Harry Carey star. Advisory: A saloon scene with typical characters.

TUESDAY, Aug. 6, 11:30 p.m.

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

EWTN Mass will take place in the Basilica of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Mount Tabor in the Holy Land.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7, 5 p.m.

Quo Vadis

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Henryk Sienkiewicz’s 1896 same-titled novel, this 1951 epic from Mervyn LeRoy portrays the love between a Christian woman (Deborah Kerr) and a Roman general (Robert Taylor) during Emperor Nero’s (Peter Ustinov) persecution of Christians, A.D. 64-68. Leo Genn, Patricia Laffan and Finlay Currie also star. TV-PG.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.

Great Books Every Catholic Should Know

EWTN This episode studies Msgr. Robert Hugh Benson’s By What Authority? and Lord of the World and G.K. Chesterton’s The Man Who Was Thursday. Re-airs 6:30 a.m. Monday.