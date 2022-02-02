The Catholic Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Thoughtful, faith-inspired gifts for your loved ones from Catholic small businesses to celebrate St. Valentine.

Looking for a faith-inspired gift for your Valentines? Here are some sweet gifts to shower your loved ones with this St. Valentine’s Day, while supporting Catholic businesses and families as you shop.

From hot chocolate to candles, there is something for everyone on your list.

Gifts for Men

He’ll love the look of the engraved birch Wooden Saint Benedict Medal from Rough2Rustic, or choose from two more stain options. It’s a perfect item to display on the wall or on his desk with a small easel.

Favorite Prayers to St. Joseph from TAN Books is both inexpensive in price and valuable in its usefulness – an ideal book companion for his nightstand or trips to the adoration chapel.

from TAN Books is both inexpensive in price and valuable in its usefulness – an ideal book companion for his nightstand or trips to the adoration chapel. Customize a Polaroid Saint Pack, from January Jane Shop, including some of his favorite saints. The vintage-style prints of modern Catholic saints with their birth names written below in calligraphy are great wall adornments for his home office or workshop. The pack also includes a biography of the saint printed on the back of each polaroid.

Grab a camo, navy, green or black leather-patch hat featuring The Catholic Man Show logo, a gift and a podcast recommendation in one.

logo, a gift and a podcast recommendation in one. His-and-hers copies of A Spouse Who Prays* aren’t a one-time gift, but rather a gift of recurring prayers that will last you until next Valentine’s Day — at which point you can gift each other the finished journals!

From a hat to journal to saint-inspired gifts, men will appreciate these presents. | Courtesy photos





Gifts for Women

From a Marian statue to jewelry, women will enjoy these gifts. | Courtesy photos





Gifts for Children

From plush and puppets to stickers and books, kids will love these presents. | Courtesy photos





Gifts for Friends, Teachers … Anyone!