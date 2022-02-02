The Catholic Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Thoughtful, faith-inspired gifts for your loved ones from Catholic small businesses to celebrate St. Valentine.
Looking for a faith-inspired gift for your Valentines? Here are some sweet gifts to shower your loved ones with this St. Valentine’s Day, while supporting Catholic businesses and families as you shop.
Gifts for Men
- He’ll love the look of the engraved birch Wooden Saint Benedict Medal from Rough2Rustic, or choose from two more stain options. It’s a perfect item to display on the wall or on his desk with a small easel.
- Favorite Prayers to St. Joseph from TAN Books is both inexpensive in price and valuable in its usefulness – an ideal book companion for his nightstand or trips to the adoration chapel.
- Customize a Polaroid Saint Pack, from January Jane Shop, including some of his favorite saints. The vintage-style prints of modern Catholic saints with their birth names written below in calligraphy are great wall adornments for his home office or workshop. The pack also includes a biography of the saint printed on the back of each polaroid.
- Grab a camo, navy, green or black leather-patch hat featuring The Catholic Man Show logo, a gift and a podcast recommendation in one.
- His-and-hers copies of A Spouse Who Prays* aren’t a one-time gift, but rather a gift of recurring prayers that will last you until next Valentine’s Day — at which point you can gift each other the finished journals!
Gifts for Women
- Catholic necklaces, medals, and rings: She’s bound to like pretty much any of the lovely jewelry items to choose from over at Telos Art Shop. If you need help narrowing down the selection, check out the Dainty 4-Way Cross, the Miraculous Slider, or the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cameo. The code KATIE5 will get you $5 off your order under $75, and for orders greater than $75, use code KATIE10 for 10% off the total.
- Get her something perfect for the kitchen and the upcoming liturgical season: The Lenten Cookbook from Sophia Institute Press isn’t just a cookbook, but a guide for mealtimes in Lent with beautiful Lenten teachings and reflections by theologian Scott Hahn and lots of meat-free and other unique recipes from chef and former Vatican Swiss Guard David Geisser.
- She’ll love one of the many beautiful statues to adorn a bookcase or shelf. Check out the new St. Thérèse statue, designed and sold exclusively by House of Joppa.
- She can be both prayerful and fashionable wearing one of these gorgeous rosary bracelets from Grotto Catholic.
- If she loves liturgical living, these liturgical garlands from Small Things Great Love make such a unique gift that she is sure to enjoy decorating with.
Gifts for Children
- Who doesn’t love sweet picture books for St. Valentine’s Day? Cuddle up with this new release from First Faith Treasury and TAN Books, The Tiny Seed: A Parable.* It’s a gift that will lead to all sorts of great conversations about love and God’s care for us.
- Your child can both play and decorate with these adorable princess-saint paper puppets and soldier-saint paper puppets from Studio Senn.
- A subscription to the Catholic Sticker Club is a super fun and creative gift for children of various ages!
- The wooden-decade rosary boards and full rosary board from Gather and Pray are so beautifully made and a great way to help your little Valentine build a deeper relationship with the Holy Rosary.
- My own children are smitten with these plush saint dolls from Shining Light Dolls. With several new selections and different sizes, you’re bound to find a perfect match for your young child.
Gifts for Friends, Teachers … Anyone!
- This Embroidered Hearts apron from Kolbe’s Little Flowers is such a useful and lovely gift for any Valentine.
- A Russian icon diptych is an unexpectedly unique item, perfect for a home altar, prayer shelf or desk. Check out this one of Our Lady of Kazan and Christ the Teacher from EWTN Religious Catalogue.
- Candles with a Catholic twist are one of my go-to gifting items for all occasions. Explore CORDA’s selection of saint- and faith-inspired candles and find a favorite.
- Warm your Valentine during the February cold with the Hot Cocoa Gift Box from Theology of Home, another neat find that just about any chocolate lover would appreciate.
- Restore: A Guided Lent Journal for Prayer and Meditation from Ave Maria Press is an ideal gift to help a friend have a fruitful Lenten season; why not gift for both St. Valentine’s Day and the coming liturgical season with one beautiful book?
