Father’s Day: Gift Ideas for Catholic Dads

Looking for a thoughtful, unique gift for a father in your life this Father’s Day? Check out this list and support Catholic-owned businesses and families with your purchases.

St. Joseph-themed books: Check out these great titles from TAN, including The Imitation of Saint Joseph (with a beautiful green leatherette cover) and The Life of Saint Joseph as Seen by the Mystics. Not St. Joseph-themed, but another new favorite from TAN that I’m gifting my husband for Father’s Day is the newly released Manual of Prayers: For the Use of the Catholic Laity. It’s rife with prayers and devotions for use throughout the year and from the same council that issued the Baltimore Catechism. Use code KatieCatholic-15 for a discount on your purchase. Bonus way to buy: THE IMITATION OF SAINT JOSEPH | EWTN Religious Catalogue

From books to religious reminders to steins, find something for the dads on your list. (Photo: Courtesy of the businesses)





Catholic jewelry for men: Telos Art Shop has some great choices for men, including my favorite St. Benedict leather bracelet and the Sts. Michael and Benedict medals. Use code KATIE5 at checkout for a discount.

Illuminated Liturgical Year Posters: These gorgeous illustrated liturgical year posters grace our own hallways and would make a stunning and unique gift for any man interested in the traditional liturgy and Catholic artwork. Also, this “Catholic Trivia” game would make a fun and unexpected Father’s Day gift!

Catholic Gentleman Beer Stein: Upgrade your husband’s or dad’s drink with this handcrafted stoneware, complete with the classy Catholic Gentleman logo on the front. The “Gentleman” leather journals make great gifts, too!

Faithful Pennants: This Ad Majorem De Gloriam (“For the Greater Glory of God”) pennant is perfect for an office space. Check out this alternative mini design with Padre Pio’s “Pray, Hope, and Don’t Worry” quote.

Pipes, Rosaries and Home Altars: The collection of items from The Catholic Woodworker’s Father’s Day collection is amazing, with so many handcrafted and customizable gifts.

Gift your father or priest your prayers this Father’s Day: I love the gorgeous and thoughtful selection of novena cards, prayer cards, Holy Hour cards, Rosary cards and more from Novena Cards. This is an item I gift all the time, so you may want to grab a whole bundle.

Icon Magnet: This St. Joseph and Child Jesus icon magnet makes a perfect present topper.









Catholic Apparel: Shop the Father’s Day selection of shirts and socks from Sock Religious for some clever quotes and designs featuring Catholic saints and heroes. I love the “Work Hard Pray Hard” shirt and the “Keys to the Kingdom” socks.

Happy shopping! God bless all fathers!