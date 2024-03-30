Support the register

Welcome, New Catholics!

The Church annually welcomes to their spiritual home thousands of men, women and children.

Resurrection icon
Resurrection icon (photo: Pixabay)
The Editors Features

Alleluia! During the most significant, solemn week of the Catholic Church’s calendar, culminating amid joyful shouts of Alleluia Easter Sunday, the Church annually welcomes to their spiritual home thousands of men, women and children, who will receive individually, or at the same time, the sacraments of baptism, Holy Eucharist and confirmation. The numbers are encouraging: In the Archdiocese of Atlanta alone, that number is about 2,500. In the Archdioceses of Detroit and Philadelphia, those numbers are 763 and 659, respectively.

Let us pray for all those who are committing and recommitting themselves to Christ during Holy Week and Easter — and beyond.

Happy Easter!

