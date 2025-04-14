Nikki Haley’s Son, Nalin, Becomes Catholic

Nalin Haley, the son of former U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley, was received into the Catholic Church on Palm Sunday.

“As parents, Michael and I always prayed that our children would have a faith and relationship with God,” Nikki Haley posted on social media Sunday.

“Today we were so proud to support Nalin in his faith journey as he was confirmed into the Catholic Church, completed RCIA, and received his first holy Communion,” she said of her son.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, was born and raised in the Sikh faith but converted to Christianity after marrying her husband, Michael Haley, in 1996.

In a 2012 interview, Haley said she and her husband “chose Christianity because of the way we wanted to live our life and raise our children.” She was reportedly baptized in a Methodist church but has attended Baptist churches as well.



Nalin Haley, 23, is a 2024 graduate of Villanova University, a Catholic institution. In 2023 and 2024, he distinguished himself for his steadfast presence on the campaign trail and support for his mother. He is the younger of two Haley children. His sister, Rena, 26, is a pediatric nurse.

Nalin was received into the Catholic Church by Father Jeffrey Kirby at Our Lady of Grace parish in Indian Land, South Carolina.

As his parents look on, Nalin Haley is received into the Catholic Church by Father Jeffrey Kirby at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina on April 13, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Father Jeffrey Kirby and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church/Facebook page

Father Kirby also posted on social media to celebrate Nalin Haley’s entrance into the Church, writing: “Congratulations to Wiliam Nalin Peter, who was received into the fullness of the Christian faith today! Welcome home, Nalin!”





In addition to serving as pastor at Our Lady of Grace, Kirby is the host of the YouTube channel “Daily Discipleship with Father Kirby” and is a regular contributor to the Register.