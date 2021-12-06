In the Spirit of St. Nicholas: Christmas Gifts From EWTN

For these EWTN Religious Catalogue items, order via EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316.





THE FIRST NOEL SNOWFLAKE ORNAMENT

Made of medium-density fiberboard, this snowflake-shaped ornament features an image of the Holy Family at the center with the words “The First Noel” above them and snowflakes surrounding them. It measures 4 3/4 inches wide x 5 1/2 inches high x 1/2 inches deep. Item: 13416, $5.50.

NATIVITY TREE

This decorative Christmas tree features images of the Nativity in three sections, each separated by a mosaic band. At the top is an angel; in the middle are the Magi; and the lower section depicts the Holy Family. Made of resin, it is hand-painted with the appearance of a woodcarving with inset tile pieces.

Measures 5 3/4 inches wide x 14 1/4 inches high x 2 1/4 inches deep. Item: 63330, $40.

An array of faith-based presents for those on your list.

LITTLE PATRONS: HOLY FAMILY

This cute little statue of the Holy Family is made with simple features and smooth edges for smaller hands. From the Little Patrons Collection, it is made of resin and measures 3 inches high. Item: 14333, $12.50.

OH, COME LET US ADORE HIM SERVING TRAY

Made of sturdy, lightweight wood, this festive serving tray is decorated with holly and the words: “Oh, come let us adore Him. During this season of wonder and delight, may our hearts be filled with God’s love and light.” Serve all of your Christmas goodies on this tray, or give it as a gift. Tray measures 18 inches long x 12 inches wide x 1 3/4 inches deep. Item: ST213, $22.

STAINED-GLASS ‘HOLY NIGHT’ PUZZLE

This 1,000-piece Christmas puzzle features a beautiful stained-glass depiction of the Nsativity. Made in the United States with recycled materials, this puzzle measures 24 inches x 30 inches when completed. Item: VC169, $17.

‘MAGI AT THE MANGER’ JIGSAW PUZZLE

This 550-piece Christmas puzzle features a beautiful depiction of the Nativity with the shepherds and Magi. Made in the United States with recycled materials, this puzzle measures 18 inches x 24 inches when completed. Item: VC1011, $15.

KNEELING SANTA STATUE

From the Joseph Studios’ Collection, this resin statue is designed for narrow spaces such as a mantel or window sill. It is hand-painted and measures 4 inches wide x 6 1/4 inches high x 1 3/4 inches deep. Item: 34353, $18.