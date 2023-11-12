2023 ‘Buy Catholic’ Christmas Gift Guide

To help you choose thoughtful gifts for friends and family this year, check out these creative ideas, all of which allow you to support Catholic businesses, entrepreneurs and artists with your shopping dollars.

For Men

Cufflinks: Check out these sterling silver Miraculous Medal Cufflinks, a unique, faith-based gift for the man in your life from the Catholic Company. Use code Katie15 for a discount on this item or on any CatholicCompany.com product, including their partner brands like CatholicCoffee.com or Rosary.com.

St. Paul tee: I love the bold artistic style from Baritus Catholic. Check out the St. Paul tee (or the phone cases and holy cards). Does the man you’re shopping for love Catholic tees? Then subscribe him to the Catholic t-shirt club or the collection at Totally Catholic Tees.

A dictionary of quotes from the saints: I am so excited about this new title from Paul Thigpen: Perfect for incorporating more spiritual reading into one’s busy life, Quotes From the Saints provides readers with saintly insights and consolation, through short, inspiring, and at-times humorous, pearls of wisdom from some of the Church’s most beloved saints. Use code KatieCatholic-15 for a discount off any TAN Books products. Stay tuned for more great gifting book picks from the Register this holiday season (in our “Last-Minute Christmas Gift Guide”).

Wall crucifix: EWTN Religious Catalogue has a large and beautiful selection of wall crucifixes at various price points. You can find the perfect fit for his office, bedroom or prayer room; EWTNRC.com and (800) 854-6316. (Options include the Bethlehem Stone Crucifix, which is 6 inches and imported from the Holy Land; Item: 916, $35.)

Catholic art print from Elizabeth Zelasko: This is one of my favorite gift picks for men. I love her collection of prints, ranging from richly detailed iconography to images of inspiring male saints like John Paul II. You can also shop Ruth Stricklin’s stunning gallery of artwork from New Jerusalem Studios.

For Women

Catholic jewelry: This is a repeat item on my gift lists every year, especially the beautiful selection from Telos Art Shop. Check out the Oval Medaille Miraculeuse or any of the exquisite crucifix, Marian and saint-themed items. Bonus savings are available if you use code KATIE5 at checkout for $5 off any order or KATIE10 for 10% off orders of more than $75.

Theology of Home: Arranging the Seasons: The next edition in the Theology of Home series, Arranging the Seasons, is an absolutely stunning book and makes a perfect holiday gift. Author Emily Malloy, who also writes for the Register, brings a wealth of practical ideas for incorporating flowers at home through nature’s seasons and the Church’s liturgical calendar. Use code KatieCatholic-15 for a discount off any TAN Books products.

Catholic Dress Co: Gift a modest, comfortable dress from this collection named after saints. You’ll find a variety of dress styles, as well as skirts and maternity pieces.

Planner: The Simple Holiness Planner is a beautiful, authentically Catholic planner that provides simple ways to grow in holiness while staying organized. It also includes budget and expense-tracking pages, a weekly faith activity, and QR codes throughout the planner, with links to videos and podcasts for women and children to grow in their faith. The 2024 planner has a monthly focus of growing in a relationship with the Holy Spirit. It would make a lovely and useful gift for any Catholic woman on your list! Use code KatieWarner10 for 10% off.

“Heartshaper” tee: another great mama gift pick, from the Vox Clara Collection. I love that this t-shirt comes in so many colors. The berry-colored one is on my own Christmas wish list.





For Children

Crinkle Saint Cards: These creative and affordable cards from Chews Life, made from cotton twill, are the perfect combination of crinkly fun and faith formation for infants and young toddlers.

Pajamas: Check out the adorable, creative selection of religious-themed pajamas from Holy Pals. If you’re the coordinating type, check out the family matching Christmas PJ sets, too.

Gift tote from Catholic Family Crate: Make your own gift bundle using this cute Mass tote bag, one of the card games (like Alleluia! — a favorite of my children), and this super neat “Pray by Sticker” book (another much-loved item in our house). These are such fun items to pop in a stocking or give as a standalone gift for your children, grandchildren or godchildren. I love the balance of fun and catechesis of Catholic Family Crate. Use code Katie2023 for a discount. Glory Stories from Holy Heroes are also a huge hit at our house; these dramatized stories of the saints make perfect gifts for St. Nicholas’ Day, stockings, etc.

Children’s books: Check out the new release, Sister Clare Gets Ready for Prayer, a fun, interactive and catechetical title that helps children journey through a day in the life of a cloistered, contemplative Dominican nun.* We also love gifting and receiving the Lego Catechisms (and other Lego products) from Holy Heroes. Perhaps you might even gift the child on your list an enrollment in Holy Heroes’ Very Young Catholic Project, with great books incorporating theology, geography and history, while exposing children to the universality of the Church.

“Compassion Cards”: From Faith & Family Collective, these make a thoughtful gift for an older child, with prompts to pray for one’s “neighbors” and develop the virtue of compassion more intentionally, to prompt greater focus on others during the holiday season. If you have a teen, consider a great Bible like the Blessed Is She Journaling Bible or The Great Adventure Bible.

For Friends, Teachers and Catechists

Padre Pio ‘Choose Joy’ mug: This stoneware style mug is a great gift from His Girl Sunday, which also offers other nice items like the liturgy kitchen pinafore apron and a cute pack of Bible highlighters.

Stickers, prints and prayer cards: I love gifting stickers, like this “Surrender Prayer” sticker from Raising Faith Prints, as a present topper or inside a beautiful prayer card like the ones from Novena Cards. Stickers are perfect for water bottles, journals and more. From the same shop, check out “Our Lady Among the Flowers” Print, another lovely gift for anyone on your list.

The Mysteries of the Rosary Picture Study Cards: From Into the Deep, this picture-study bundle contains everything one needs for catechetical art appreciation based around the four sets of the Mysteries of the Rosary. A perfect gift for the traditional or home-schooler, or for a friend’s prayer time or prayer table.

Soap bars: From the Norbertine Sisters, these all-natural soap bars come in a variety of scents, including “Frankincense and Myrrh,” “Peppermint” and “Lavender.”

Prayer Impressions stamp: From spiritual bouquets to Holy Spirit, Divine Mercy and Ave Maria consecration stamps, these make really unique gifts or present toppers for your crafting Catholic teachers, catechists or friends, from ArmaDei.com.

*denotes products by the guide’s author.





FROM THE EDITOR





Presents From EWTN

CHRISTMAS MERRY & BRIGHT CD

EWTN anchor Raymond Arroyo brings his New Orleans jazz roots and well-honed dramatic talents to a toe-tapping, heartwarming, new classic Christmas album. Item: 987CD, $17.95.

THE MAGNIFICENT MISCHIEF OF TAD LINCOLN (Turnabout Tales)

EWTN news anchor and author Raymond Arroyo offers a fun picture-book biography of Tad Lincoln and his relationship with his father, President Abraham Lincoln, complete with a story about a parent’s love for his son and the wisdom of a child; Item: 3823, $18.95.

SAINTLY TEES

Don your devotion. Pier Giorgio, Item: 175; St. Joseph, Item: APPTTC1E; both $20-$23.

HOLY FAMILY HOLY WATER FONT

This beautiful holy water font features a large low-relief sculpture of the Holy Family. Made of a resin-stone mix, this font measures 7 1/2 inches high x 5 inches wide with a 1 1/4-inch-deep basin and a key-hole hook on the back for hanging. Item: 60511, $26.

HOLY FAMILY MOSAIC PLAQUE

This beautiful image is printed on gold foil with a mosaic background and mounted on a gold painted board with a metal hook for hanging. Measures approximately 4 inches wide x 6 inches high. Imported from Italy. Item: 6E806, $9.95.

HOLY FAMILY OLIVE WOOD ORNAMENT

Each olive wood ornament is made and finished in Bethlehem by a family that has been in business since 1925. Item: 529OW, $9.

THREE HEARTS OF THE HOLY FAMILY NECKLACE

This pendant features the Three Hearts of the Holy Family — the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Chaste Heart of St. Joseph — all joined together as one medal on an 18-inch gold-plated chain with a lobster clasp; medal is 16-karat gold over solid .925 sterling silver; made in the U.S. Item: G1239, $59.

FRESHWATER PEARL NECKLACE WITH MIRACULOUS MEDAL & PEARL EARRINGS

Exhibit your faith by wearing this lovely 4mm-freshwater-pearl 16-inch necklace, with sterling silver Miraculous Medal, made in the U.S. Item: P2316, $85.

LIVING THE WORD CATHOLIC WOMEN’S BIBLE AND JOURNAL SET

Ladies, journal as you read Scripture. Contributors include EWTN’s Johnnette Benkovic Williams. Item: 1251K; $74.99.

EWTN SWIRL COFFEE MUG

Enjoy your morning coffee or tea in this 16-ounce blue-and-white swirl mug. On both sides of the mug is the EWTN logo in navy blue — a great conversation starter and a great way to evangelize. The mug is 5 inches tall and has a comfortable C-shaped handle. It is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Register editor recommended. Item: 94568, $10.

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY STATUE

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! This resin Marian statue measures 10 inches. Item: 61023; $34.50.

NEW FRIENDS NOW AND FOREVER

“Purgatory Lady” Susan Tassone’s new children’s book explains purgatory to young readers; it’s an age-appropriate and engaging book for children ages 6-10. Item: 30208, $19.95.





Friar Crafted

Did you know Father Paschal Mary of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word is a craftsman?

His Magnificat covers are available through EWTN Religious Catalogue. The handmade leather covers come in a variety of colors. They are embossed with Magnificat and the monstrance on the front and the St. Paschal Arts logo on the back. The covers fit the regular-size edition of the Magnificat personal missal as well as the Benedictus publication; order at EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316.

Interested in making a rosary? Father Paschal’s St. Paschal Arts initiative from Etsy offers a Rosary Maker Kit, too: SaintPaschalArts.etsy.com.

“I love the crafting process of designing and making things,” Father Paschal told the Register.

“From a young age I would take things apart to figure out how things worked (rarely to put them back together again, to my parents’ chagrin). In the past few years I have been able to expand my creative hobbies to include sewing, woodworking, leatherwork, rosary-making and 3D printing. It is a consolation knowing that others will be helped in their prayer by my offerings and will remember the friars in prayer, too.”

Holy Embroidery

The “Made for Sainthood” shop on Etsy offers beautiful embroidery.

Creator Alex McKay’s work highlights saints all year — but the focus is on the Holy Family and adoration of the Christ Child for Christmas.

“These are my two best-sellers, especially at Christmas,” she told the Register. “I love the ‘Oh, come let us adore Him’ piece because it catches your eye as a popular song and thoughts of Infant Jesus on Christmas night, but it’s also a reflection on that fact that we as Catholics have the opportunity to adore Christ in adoration every day.”

She added, “Then I love being able to capture a traditional Holy Family Nativity scene in my own style of modern hand embroidery.”

SHOP

Etsy.com/shop/MadeforSainthood





Read this guide as a pdf.





MORE GOOD READS





