Christmas in New York: St. Patrick’s Cathedral at the Heart of Manhattan’s Celebration

With an international perspective and a love for New York, Father Enrique Salvo leads the nation’s most famous cathedral with a welcoming heart.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City is gearing up for another busy Christmas season, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrating midnight Mass (livestreamed) followed by eight Masses throughout Christmas Day.

The landmark cathedral is located across the street from Rockefeller Center and its many magnificent Christmas displays, including the colorful Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which is lit throughout the day into the evening.

A prominent figure on the cathedral grounds is its rector, Father Enrique Salvo, appointed in 2021. He is originally from Nicaragua, where his father managed the family’s dairy. When the communist Sandinista regime came to power, his family was forced to flee the country in 1979, relocating to Miami. Father Salvo attended college in the U.S. and co-founded a financial services company before entering the seminary for the Archdiocese of New York in 2005. He was ordained a priest by New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan in 2010. He has since served as both a parochial vicar and a pastor at archdiocesan parishes, as well as director of vocations.

Give me an overview of the operation of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

We welcome 6 million visitors annually. We offer six Masses daily, and nine on Sundays. We also have Mass virtually, reaching tens of thousands more people around the world. I recently met a woman from China, for example, who shared with me she watches our Masses online with members of her community. We have daily confessions, and about 40 weddings per year.

We operate with a staff of 89 people, with an annual budget of $13 million.

What impact do you have on New York City?

I think we are the heart of Manhattan. We play an important role in the lives of many people who come to worship and pray. We have daily adoration in our Lady Chapel; it’s beautiful to see so many people from all walks of life come together in adoration of the Lord and to attend our Masses.

We are also the place where the big events of the Archdiocese of New York are held. We have 23 Masses for different Hispanic communities throughout the year, for example, in addition to our regular Spanish Masses. We are the centerpiece of major city events, such as the St. Patrick’s Day and Columbus Day parades.

What changes have you implemented since becoming rector?

I’ve worked to expand our media presence, grow our outreach to the homeless and step up our evangelization efforts. This includes our speaker series, bringing in such prominent Catholic speakers as Father Chad Ripperger and Father Mike Schmitz. We’ll soon have a presentation to promote awareness of human trafficking. People can view these presentations on our YouTube channel.

How actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the cathedral is Cardinal Dolan?

He’s here regularly to celebrate Mass and meet people, as well as for major events. I also keep him posted about major decisions at the cathedral.

How has your background helped you in ministry?

Although I’m from Nicaragua and have family there, I grew up in the States. I feel like I know both languages and cultures well. Also, the Latin culture has many intricate family celebrations — it’s very social — which has helped me in my present position, in which I’m required to be around many different people all of the time.

What are some of your favorite features of the cathedral?

The whole place is amazing. I love the Lady Chapel and the sanctuary. It’s very powerful to preach from the pulpit. I love the front doors, which feature images of the saints. When closed, we see the beauty of their bronze statuary. When opened, it is grand — it reminds the public that we are here for everyone, and that people are welcome at the cathedral all the time. The whole structure is a beautiful witness in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

What is the best way to enjoy a visit to the cathedral?

For Catholics, they can come to Mass, and receive the Eucharist. We try to make each Mass as beautiful as possible, including with music.

For Catholics, they can come to Mass, and receive the Eucharist. We try to make each Mass as beautiful as possible, including with music.

People can tour on their own. We have a tour desk at the entrance which offers guided tours with an iPad. Or you can visit our website and book a tour with one of our docent guides. This option will allow you to go to places in the cathedral otherwise not open to the public.





What do you do to keep the cathedral a sacred space with the bustle of so much tourism?

We have ushers who ensure that everyone is respectful. Also, I started playing sacred music (such as Gregorian chant) on a speaker system which serves to remind people that the cathedral is a sacred space, not a museum. Also, I think when people are inside praying, it inspires others to respect them. We rarely have issues. The cathedral is a place of grandeur and majesty, but it is also a working church, and I think most people figure out how to act accordingly.





Any other thoughts you wish to share?

One of my favorite aspects of being rector of the cathedral is the opportunity it provides me to see all the nations of the world gather together in one church. With the ease of travel today, we welcome so many nationalities and people of different backgrounds who come together to pray. It is a great privilege and blessing from God to serve as rector and use the cathedral pulpit to share our faith.