‘Faith of Our Fathers’: Irish Catholics’ Heroism in the 17th and 18th Centuries

SUNDAY, July 16, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Donald J. Johnson’s 2022 book Twisted Unto Destruction: How ‘Bible Alone’ Theology Made the World a Worse Place indicts 16th-century Protestantism’s substitution of private opinions for the authority of the Church that Jesus founded. (Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday.)

SUNDAY, July 16, 11am

Mass of Thanksgiving With the Knights of Peter Claver

EWTN In St. Peter Claver Church in New Orleans, this Mass at the 107th National Convention of the Knights, a lay fraternal order, and their Ladies Auxiliary will celebrate the evangelizing legacy of St. Peter Claver (1580-1654) and the achievements of African American Catholics.

WEDNESDAY, July 19, 10pm

Faith of Our Fathers

EWTN This new drama from St. Brigid Media and EWTN Ireland uses the story of a brave priest to portray Irish Catholics’ heroism in the 17th and 18th centuries under British persecution that outlawed the Mass and the priesthood and attacked the entire faith. (Re-airs 8pm Saturday.)

WEDNESDAYS, July 19, July 26, 9pm

Human Footprint

PBS In “Man’s Best Friend,” July 19, evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton explores the mutually beneficial mankind-dogs relationship through the millennia. In “The Replacements,” July 26, he discusses five animal and plant species that have “made allies” of humanity.

SUNDAY, July 23, 8am

The Toys That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Masters of Invention,” studies toys derived from World War II research including the silicone-polymer Silly Putty and the Slinky helical spring. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, July 23, 5pm

110th Tour de France

NBC This tape-delayed broadcast of the 21st and final stage of this year’s race follows the nearly 200 riders from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the fabled Champs-Élysées in Paris.

FRIDAY, July 28, 5:30pm

The Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums: Preserving the Vatican Collections

EWTN This EWTN documentary tours the museums and profiles an international group whose funding helps “promote, restore, and conserve the artistic patrimony of the collections and buildings of the Vatican Museums.”

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 30, 1:30pm

In Concert: Baroque Treasures: J.S. Bach’s High Mass

EWTN In Vienna, conductor Rubén Dubrovsky and his Bach Consort Wien perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor, which he finished in 1749 and is his only complete Mass.

MONDAY, July 31, 6am

Francis of Assisi

FXM Bradford Dillman is St. Francis and the future Mother Dolores Hart is St. Clare in this 1961 drama directed by Michael Curtiz and based on Louis de Wohl’s 1958 novel, The Joyful Beggar.