Celebrate Pentecost With Pope Francis

SUNDAY, June 5

Pentecost Sunday

EWTN At 4am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Pentecost in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 3pm.) EWTN’s Mass is live at 8am, and Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., is live at noon. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm is The Fire of Your Love with the Cor Unum Chorale of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, Massachusetts.

WEDNESDAY, June 8, 9pm

Nova: Dead Sea Scroll Detectives

PBS New imaging techniques let scientists digitally inspect damaged samples of the Dead Sea Scrolls, the circa 300 B.C.-A.D. 100 largely Hebrew papyrus manuscripts and fragments found in the Qumran Caves in the West Bank in 1946, 1947 and 1956. A re-air from 2019.

SATURDAY, June 11, 10pm

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In this episode, “Healing After Miscarriage,” guest Michaelene Fredenburg tells host Dr. Ray Guarendi how her “Life Perspectives” group helps grieving couples heal.

SATURDAYS

Devotions

EWTN At 3pm is the Chaplet of Divine Mercy from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. At 3:20 is Live Adoration in EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. At 3:30pm is the Holy Rosary From Lourdes.

SUNDAY, June 12, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Jesuit Father William Watson of the Sacred Story Institute tells host Doug Keck about his book, Romek & Wanda: The Greatest Political, Faith & Love Story of the 20th Century. Polish communist diplomat Romuald Spasowski, whose wife, Wanda, was Catholic, fed secrets to Pope St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan. In 1981 he became the highest-ranking defector of the Cold War, and in 1985 he became Catholic. (Re-airs 5am and 5pm Monday and 11:30pm Saturday.)

THURSDAY, June 16, 4:45pm

The Best Years of Our Lives

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1946 William Wyler drama classic follows three World War II veterans as they seek to adjust after returning home. Intense scenes. A-III, TV-PG.

SATURDAY, June 18, 8pm

After Jackie

HISTORY Based on letters of Jackie Robinson, this two-hour documentary discusses Black ballplayers who succeeded him in Major League Baseball in the 1950s and 1960s.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, June 19, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 10am is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass, Benediction and Procession From the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2pm is the Solemn Mass of Corpus Christi in the Basilica of the National Shrine. At 7pm Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass and Benediction in Rome’s Church of Santa Maria Consolatrice in Casal Bertone, with a procession afterward.